Two accused of string of purse-snatchings make first appearance in court

The two accused of a string of purse snatchings over the weekend appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors said they’re planning on filing more charges against them after getting word that one of the victims might not walk again due to her injuries.

Police say Katie Kinney and Trystan Clark were arrested for the purse snatchings. One of their victims included 75-year-old Kathy Kohlieber. She’s in the hospital for a broken pelvis.

Court documents show Kinney told police she was the driver in the incidents, where Clark was the one who grabbed the purses either from the car or on foot.

Their bonds were set at $250,000 each and their next court appearance is on March 5.