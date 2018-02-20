Bicyclist blames Waze for directing him into Lincoln Tunnel - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bicyclist blames Waze for directing him into Lincoln Tunnel

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK, NY -

A New York City bicyclist delivering Chinese food is blaming the Waze navigation app for directing him into the busy Lincoln Tunnel, where bikes are banned.
  
A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman says 19-year-old Bruce Lee was stopped Tuesday evening after he pedaled into the tunnel, which connects Manhattan and New Jersey.
  
The Staten Island man told police that he was directed into the tunnel under the Hudson River by the Waze app on his phone.
  
He was arrested on charges of trespass and criminal possession of a weapon after a dagger was found in his possession. It wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list

    Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 1:27 PM EST2018-02-20 18:27:47 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).

    >>

  • French ice dancer has wardrobe malfunction nightmare when top comes unhooked

    French ice dancer has wardrobe malfunction nightmare when top comes unhooked

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 8:39 AM EST2018-02-20 13:39:26 GMT

    KHQ.COM - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume has come unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics.   The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned.   She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis' costume has come unhooked at the neckline, exposing her breast, during her performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics.   The first notes of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" had just played Monday when Papadakis suddenly became aware that people were about to see a whole lot more of her shape than she had planned.   She calls it her "worst nightmare happening at the Olympics."

    >>

  • Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation

    Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 6:06 PM EST2018-02-20 23:06:06 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Bicyclist blames Waze for directing him into Lincoln Tunnel

    Bicyclist blames Waze for directing him into Lincoln Tunnel

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 10:54 PM EST2018-02-21 03:54:48 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City bicyclist delivering Chinese food is blaming the Waze navigation app for directing him into the busy Lincoln Tunnel, where bikes are banned.    A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman says 19-year-old Bruce Lee was stopped Tuesday evening after he pedaled into the tunnel, which connects Manhattan and New Jersey.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City bicyclist delivering Chinese food is blaming the Waze navigation app for directing him into the busy Lincoln Tunnel, where bikes are banned.    A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman says 19-year-old Bruce Lee was stopped Tuesday evening after he pedaled into the tunnel, which connects Manhattan and New Jersey.

    >>

  • Post Falls Police: Missing 13-year-old boy found safe

    Post Falls Police: Missing 13-year-old boy found safe

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 9:48 PM EST2018-02-21 02:48:43 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Update: Post Falls police report Myka Tilson has been found as of Tuesday evening and thank the community for their help searching for him. No additional details were available.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Update: Post Falls police report Myka Tilson has been found as of Tuesday evening and thank the community for their help searching for him. No additional details were available.

    >>

  • Idaho lawmaker not backing down after heated exchange with students

    Idaho lawmaker not backing down after heated exchange with students

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 9:44 PM EST2018-02-21 02:44:43 GMT

    MOSCOW, Idaho - State Senator Dan Foreman isn’t backing down from comments he made to a group of University of Idaho students and members of Planned Parenthood. Foreman told the Associated Press Tuesday his response was “dead on.” Emily Carter, the President of Generation Action at the University of Idaho, says they weren’t there to discuss abortions.

    >>

    MOSCOW, Idaho - State Senator Dan Foreman isn’t backing down from comments he made to a group of University of Idaho students and members of Planned Parenthood. Foreman told the Associated Press Tuesday his response was “dead on.” Emily Carter, the President of Generation Action at the University of Idaho, says they weren’t there to discuss abortions.

    >>
    •   