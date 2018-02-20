Kent Police searching for suspect in barista attack caught on ca - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Kent Police searching for suspect in barista attack caught on camera

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
KENT, Wash. -

Kent Police are searching for a man after he was caught on camera assaulting a bikini barista and attempted to rape her early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., police responded to the Hottie Shots Espresso stand at 21237 84th Ave. S, after the 30-year-old victim reported the incident. The barista told police that the man came to the coffee stand window on foot and ordered a drink. While the barista was making the drink, investigators say the man climbed through the window and held her at knife point.

Police say during the assailant's attempt to sexually assault the woman, he noticed headlights as a customer pulled into the drive-thru and took off.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with darker hair and lightly colored facial hair. Police say he may have left the area in a black sedan with black rims.

He was seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black baseball cap with a brown brim. Police say he may have an earring in his left ear and possibly a Bluetooth device in his right ear.

If anyone recognizes the man on camera, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or Kent Police at 253=856-5808.

