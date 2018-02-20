UPDATE: Kent Police arrest man suspected of trying to rape baris - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: Kent Police arrest man suspected of trying to rape barista

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
KENT, Wash. -

UPDATE:  

Kent police said they arrested a man Wednesday morning who was seen on surveillance video early Tuesday breaking into a bikini barista stand and abducting the barista at knifepoint before trying to rape her outside.

The arrest was made after investigators received multiple tips identifying the suspect. 

The suspect has been identified as a 33-year-old Kent resident with an extensive criminal history. 

Previous Coverage: 

Kent Police are searching for a man after he was caught on camera assaulting a bikini barista and attempted to rape her early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., police responded to the Hottie Shots Espresso stand at 21237 84th Ave. S, after the 30-year-old victim reported the incident. The barista told police that the man came to the coffee stand window on foot and ordered a drink. While the barista was making the drink, investigators say the man climbed through the window and held her at knife point.

Police say during the assailant's attempt to sexually assault the woman, he noticed headlights as a customer pulled into the drive-thru and took off.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with darker hair and lightly colored facial hair. Police say he may have left the area in a black sedan with black rims.

He was seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black baseball cap with a brown brim. Police say he may have an earring in his left ear and possibly a Bluetooth device in his right ear.

If anyone recognizes the man on camera, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or Kent Police at 253=856-5808.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list

    Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 1:27 PM EST2018-02-20 18:27:47 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).

    >>

  • Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation

    Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 6:06 PM EST2018-02-20 23:06:06 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.

    >>

  • Jay-Z reportedly spent over $91,000 at one bar in one night

    Jay-Z reportedly spent over $91,000 at one bar in one night

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 10:13 AM EST2018-02-21 15:13:15 GMT

    KHQ.COM - When you party with Jay-Z, just make sure you don't get stuck with the bill.  During a night out in Manhattan, he reportedly racked up a tab totaling $91,135 (tip included) at one bar! How much of that was a tip?  $11,100! Which means his server Dayhana is probably the most grateful the rapper chose to celebrate at the Playroom Lounge in NYC.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - When you party with Jay-Z, just make sure you don't get stuck with the bill.  During a night out in Manhattan, he reportedly racked up a tab totaling $91,135 (tip included) at one bar! How much of that was a tip?  $11,100! Which means his server Dayhana is probably the most grateful the rapper chose to celebrate at the Playroom Lounge in NYC.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • UPDATE: Kent Police arrest man suspected of trying to rape barista

    UPDATE: Kent Police arrest man suspected of trying to rape barista

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:23 PM EST2018-02-21 18:23:24 GMT

    KENT, Wash. - Kent police said they arrested a man Wednesday morning who was seen on surveillance video early Tuesday breaking into a bikini barista stand and abducting the barista at knifepoint before trying to rape her outside. The arrest was made after investigators received multiple tips identifying the suspect. 

    >>

    KENT, Wash. - Kent police said they arrested a man Wednesday morning who was seen on surveillance video early Tuesday breaking into a bikini barista stand and abducting the barista at knifepoint before trying to rape her outside. The arrest was made after investigators received multiple tips identifying the suspect. 

    >>

  • Grant Co. K-9 Grizzly saves elderly Ephrata man who wandered away from home

    Grant Co. K-9 Grizzly saves elderly Ephrata man who wandered away from home

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:16 PM EST2018-02-21 18:16:07 GMT

    EPHRATA, Wash. - Grant County K-9 Grizzly saved the life of an 85-year-old Ephrata man suffering from Alzheimer's early Wednesday morning.  The Sheriff's Office says the 85-year-old man wandered away from his home overnight in the frigid, single-digit temperatures. Deputies, firefighters and medics searched the area and even used thermal imaging, but could not find the man.  

    >>

    EPHRATA, Wash. - Grant County K-9 Grizzly saved the life of an 85-year-old Ephrata man suffering from Alzheimer's early Wednesday morning.  The Sheriff's Office says the 85-year-old man wandered away from his home overnight in the frigid, single-digit temperatures. Deputies, firefighters and medics searched the area and even used thermal imaging, but could not find the man.  

    >>

  • Jay-Z reportedly spent over $91,000 at one bar in one night

    Jay-Z reportedly spent over $91,000 at one bar in one night

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 10:13 AM EST2018-02-21 15:13:15 GMT

    KHQ.COM - When you party with Jay-Z, just make sure you don't get stuck with the bill.  During a night out in Manhattan, he reportedly racked up a tab totaling $91,135 (tip included) at one bar! How much of that was a tip?  $11,100! Which means his server Dayhana is probably the most grateful the rapper chose to celebrate at the Playroom Lounge in NYC.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - When you party with Jay-Z, just make sure you don't get stuck with the bill.  During a night out in Manhattan, he reportedly racked up a tab totaling $91,135 (tip included) at one bar! How much of that was a tip?  $11,100! Which means his server Dayhana is probably the most grateful the rapper chose to celebrate at the Playroom Lounge in NYC.

    >>
    •   