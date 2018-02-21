Police: Pasco man arrested in 1 killing linked to another

Authorities say a Pasco man arrested in a killing last week has now been linked to a second death - that of an 82-year-old woman.



The Tri-City Herald reports that Hector Orozco Jr. was arrested in the stabbing of 39-year-old Demetrius Graves last Wednesday. Investigators say that after that killing, Orozco was seen driving a Toyota Corolla that belonged to 82-year-old Bonnie Ross.



Pasco police said they tried to get in touch with Ross after arresting Orozco, but it wasn't until Friday that neighbors became concerned and found her dead in her home.



Pasco police said she was "a victim of similar violence" to Graves.



Orozco is being held on $500,000 bail at the Franklin County Jail. His attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.



