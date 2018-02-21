California school guard acted on student's shooting threat - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

California school guard acted on student's shooting threat

WHITTIER, Calif. -

Southern California authorities say they took action immediately on a student's threat to open fire at his high school even though he claimed it was a joke.
  
Security officer Marino Chavez told reporters Wednesday that when he overheard the threat last week, he asked the student about it and the teen confirmed that he threatened a shooting within three weeks.
  
Chavez says the student said he was kidding and didn't mean it. But the guard informed administrators, who brought in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
  
Sheriff Jim McDonnell says deputies learned the 17-year-old had an extensive disciplinary history and a gun was registered at his home.
  
A search turned up two AR-15 rifles, two handguns and 90 high-capacity magazines, each capable of holding 30 rounds.
  
McDonnell calls Chavez a hero.
  
11:15 a.m.
  
Authorities says a 17-year-old student has been arrested after threatening to open fire at a California school and his adult brother faces five weapons charges after weapons were found in their home.
  
Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said Wednesday that a security officer at El Camino High School near Whittier overheard the teen "say that he was going to shoot up the school sometime in the next three weeks."
  
The school reported the teen Friday, and McDonnell says deputies found two assault rifles and 90 high-capacity magazines at his home.
  
One of the guns was registered to the teen's 28-year-old brother. The other wasn't registered, a felony in California.
  
McDonnell says the teen faces a charge of making criminal threats and the brother is accused of possession of an assault weapon and other violations.
  
The sheriff says school threats have been increasing since a shooting at a Florida high school last week.
  
10:35 a.m.
  
An attorney for a California school district says a student who was overheard saying that he was going to bring a gun to campus had a problem with a teacher's rule banning headphones.
  
Robert Jacobsen, general counsel for the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District, said Wednesday that the boy didn't like the headphone rule but that school officials don't have any other information about concerns regarding the student.
  
Jacobsen says a school resource officer overheard the boy mumble to himself Friday that he was going to bring a gun to campus in three weeks.
  
Jacobsen says the school "felt there was enough there to call law enforcement."
  
Los Angeles County sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida tells The Associated Press that deputies found "multiple guns and ammunition" after searching the student's home.
  
7:30 a.m.
  
Authorities say they've thwarted a student's plot for a mass shooting at a Southern California high school.
  
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Tuesday that a security guard at El Camino High School in Whittier overhead a "disgruntled student" threaten to open fire on the school on Friday, just two days after 17 people were gunned down at a Florida high school.
  
Sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida tells The Associated Press that deputies discovered "multiple guns and ammunition" after searching the student's home.
  
Officials wouldn't provide additional details and scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning.

