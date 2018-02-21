California school guard acted on student's shooting threat

California school guard acted on student's shooting threatPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list
Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list
KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).>>
KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).>>
Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation
Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.>>
UPDATE: Kent Police arrest man suspected of trying to rape barista
UPDATE: Kent Police arrest man suspected of trying to rape barista
KENT, Wash. - Kent police said they arrested a man Wednesday morning who was seen on surveillance video early Tuesday breaking into a bikini barista stand and abducting the barista at knifepoint before trying to rape her outside. The arrest was made after investigators received multiple tips identifying the suspect.>>
KENT, Wash. - Kent police said they arrested a man Wednesday morning who was seen on surveillance video early Tuesday breaking into a bikini barista stand and abducting the barista at knifepoint before trying to rape her outside. The arrest was made after investigators received multiple tips identifying the suspect.>>
Jay-Z reportedly spent over $91,000 at one bar in one night
Jay-Z reportedly spent over $91,000 at one bar in one night
KHQ.COM - When you party with Jay-Z, just make sure you don't get stuck with the bill. During a night out in Manhattan, he reportedly racked up a tab totaling $91,135 (tip included) at one bar! How much of that was a tip? $11,100! Which means his server Dayhana is probably the most grateful the rapper chose to celebrate at the Playroom Lounge in NYC.>>
KHQ.COM - When you party with Jay-Z, just make sure you don't get stuck with the bill. During a night out in Manhattan, he reportedly racked up a tab totaling $91,135 (tip included) at one bar! How much of that was a tip? $11,100! Which means his server Dayhana is probably the most grateful the rapper chose to celebrate at the Playroom Lounge in NYC.>>
Four-year-old fighting for his life after flu hospitalization
Four-year-old fighting for his life after flu hospitalization
SPOKANE, Wash. - Randall and Jill Kimberling didn’t think it would happen to their child. But on February 4 their four-year-old son, Levi, started to fill ill. “We were the parents who looked at him and said ‘that wouldn’t happen to our child. He’s super healthy and super energetic’,” said Randall. “To watch him lay there and not move is hard.” By February 5, Levi’s fever reached 99 degrees.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Randall and Jill Kimberling didn’t think it would happen to their child. But on February 4 their four-year-old son, Levi, started to fill ill. “We were the parents who looked at him and said ‘that wouldn’t happen to our child. He’s super healthy and super energetic’,” said Randall. “To watch him lay there and not move is hard.” By February 5, Levi’s fever reached 99 degrees.>>
Two accused of string of purse-snatchings make first appearance in court
Two accused of string of purse-snatchings make first appearance in court
SPOKANE, Wash. - The two accused of a string of purse snatchings over the weekend appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors said they’re planning on filing more charges against them after getting word that one of the victims might not walk again due to her injuries. Police say Katie Kinney and Trystan Clark were arrested for the purse snatchings. One of their victims included 75-year-old Kathy Kohlieber. She’s in the hospital for a broken pelvis....>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The two accused of a string of purse snatchings over the weekend appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors said they’re planning on filing more charges against them after getting word that one of the victims might not walk again due to her injuries. Police say Katie Kinney and Trystan Clark were arrested for the purse snatchings. One of their victims included 75-year-old Kathy Kohlieber. She’s in the hospital for a broken pelvis....>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
California school guard acted on student's shooting threat
California school guard acted on student's shooting threat
WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) - Southern California authorities say they took action immediately on a student's threat to open fire at his high school even though he claimed it was a joke. Security officer Marino Chavez told reporters Wednesday that when he overheard the threat last week, he asked the student about it and the teen confirmed that he threatened a shooting within three weeks.>>
WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) - Southern California authorities say they took action immediately on a student's threat to open fire at his high school even though he claimed it was a joke. Security officer Marino Chavez told reporters Wednesday that when he overheard the threat last week, he asked the student about it and the teen confirmed that he threatened a shooting within three weeks.>>
Ohio seventh-grader who shot himself in school bathroom dies
Ohio seventh-grader who shot himself in school bathroom dies
MASSILLON, Ohio - Authorities say an Ohio seventh-grader who died a day after shooting himself inside a middle school restroom had extra ammunition in his backpack. Police said Wednesday that it's still too early to know whether the shooting was intentional or if the student had other plans. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office says the boy died at a hospital Wednesday.>>
MASSILLON, Ohio - Authorities say an Ohio seventh-grader who died a day after shooting himself inside a middle school restroom had extra ammunition in his backpack. Police said Wednesday that it's still too early to know whether the shooting was intentional or if the student had other plans. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office says the boy died at a hospital Wednesday.>>
Mueller files new charges in Manafort case
Mueller files new charges in Manafort case
WASHINGTON (AP) - Court records indicate at least one new charge has been filed under seal in the case against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman. The filing indicates a sealed document was entered in Paul Manafort's case. No details such as who it's against or whether it's part of a plea deal are disclosed.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Court records indicate at least one new charge has been filed under seal in the case against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman. The filing indicates a sealed document was entered in Paul Manafort's case. No details such as who it's against or whether it's part of a plea deal are disclosed.>>
White nationalist sues Twitter for banning his account
White nationalist sues Twitter for banning his account
SAN FRANCISCO - A prominent white nationalist is suing Twitter for banning his account as the social network cracks down on content it deems abusive. Jared Taylor filed the lawsuit Tuesday in San Francisco. Taylor joins a growing list of right-wing groups and figures who have recently sued social media sites for banning accounts and content.>>
SAN FRANCISCO - A prominent white nationalist is suing Twitter for banning his account as the social network cracks down on content it deems abusive. Jared Taylor filed the lawsuit Tuesday in San Francisco. Taylor joins a growing list of right-wing groups and figures who have recently sued social media sites for banning accounts and content.>>
UPDATE: Kent Police arrest man suspected of trying to rape barista
UPDATE: Kent Police arrest man suspected of trying to rape barista
KENT, Wash. - Kent police said they arrested a man Wednesday morning who was seen on surveillance video early Tuesday breaking into a bikini barista stand and abducting the barista at knifepoint before trying to rape her outside. The arrest was made after investigators received multiple tips identifying the suspect.>>
KENT, Wash. - Kent police said they arrested a man Wednesday morning who was seen on surveillance video early Tuesday breaking into a bikini barista stand and abducting the barista at knifepoint before trying to rape her outside. The arrest was made after investigators received multiple tips identifying the suspect.>>
Grant Co. K-9 Grizzly saves elderly Ephrata man who wandered away from home
Grant Co. K-9 Grizzly saves elderly Ephrata man who wandered away from home
EPHRATA, Wash. - Grant County K-9 Grizzly saved the life of an 85-year-old Ephrata man suffering from Alzheimer's early Wednesday morning. The Sheriff's Office says the 85-year-old man wandered away from his home overnight in the frigid, single-digit temperatures. Deputies, firefighters and medics searched the area and even used thermal imaging, but could not find the man.>>
EPHRATA, Wash. - Grant County K-9 Grizzly saved the life of an 85-year-old Ephrata man suffering from Alzheimer's early Wednesday morning. The Sheriff's Office says the 85-year-old man wandered away from his home overnight in the frigid, single-digit temperatures. Deputies, firefighters and medics searched the area and even used thermal imaging, but could not find the man.>>
Jay-Z reportedly spent over $91,000 at one bar in one night
Jay-Z reportedly spent over $91,000 at one bar in one night
KHQ.COM - When you party with Jay-Z, just make sure you don't get stuck with the bill. During a night out in Manhattan, he reportedly racked up a tab totaling $91,135 (tip included) at one bar! How much of that was a tip? $11,100! Which means his server Dayhana is probably the most grateful the rapper chose to celebrate at the Playroom Lounge in NYC.>>
KHQ.COM - When you party with Jay-Z, just make sure you don't get stuck with the bill. During a night out in Manhattan, he reportedly racked up a tab totaling $91,135 (tip included) at one bar! How much of that was a tip? $11,100! Which means his server Dayhana is probably the most grateful the rapper chose to celebrate at the Playroom Lounge in NYC.>>
Spokesman: Evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham has died at his home in North Carolina at age 99
Spokesman: Evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham has died at his home in North Carolina at age 99
MONTREAT, N.C. - The Rev. Billy Graham, counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died at age 99. Spokesman Mark DeMoss tell The Associated Press that Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina. He had been treated in recent years for cancer, pneumonia and other ailments.>>
MONTREAT, N.C. - The Rev. Billy Graham, counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died at age 99. Spokesman Mark DeMoss tell The Associated Press that Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina. He had been treated in recent years for cancer, pneumonia and other ailments.>>
Following 2-year investigation, Spokane arson suspect arraigned
Following 2-year investigation, Spokane arson suspect arraigned
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County firefighters and the Department of Natural Resources reports Tuesday that an arson investigation going back to 2016 has ended with the arraignment of a suspect in connection to fires in the Little Spokane and Rutter Parkway area.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County firefighters and the Department of Natural Resources reports Tuesday that an arson investigation going back to 2016 has ended with the arraignment of a suspect in connection to fires in the Little Spokane and Rutter Parkway area.>>
Woman sues Twitter, Facebook, Google over 2015 Paris attacks
Woman sues Twitter, Facebook, Google over 2015 Paris attacks
CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago-area woman who was at a cafe in Paris during the 2015 attacks is suing Twitter, Facebook and Google alleging the sites helped aid the growth of the Islamic State group by giving it social media access. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Mandy Palmucci filed the federal lawsuit last week in Chicago.>>
CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago-area woman who was at a cafe in Paris during the 2015 attacks is suing Twitter, Facebook and Google alleging the sites helped aid the growth of the Islamic State group by giving it social media access. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Mandy Palmucci filed the federal lawsuit last week in Chicago.>>