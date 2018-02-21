Student's plot for mass shooting at California high school thwarted

Student's plot for mass shooting at California high school thwartedPosted: Updated:
Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list
KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).>>
Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.>>
Four-year-old fighting for his life after flu hospitalization
SPOKANE, Wash. - Randall and Jill Kimberling didn’t think it would happen to their child. But on February 4 their four-year-old son, Levi, started to fill ill. “We were the parents who looked at him and said ‘that wouldn’t happen to our child. He’s super healthy and super energetic’,” said Randall. “To watch him lay there and not move is hard.” By February 5, Levi’s fever reached 99 degrees.>>
Following 2-year investigation, Spokane arson suspect arraigned
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County firefighters and the Department of Natural Resources reports Tuesday that an arson investigation going back to 2016 has ended with the arraignment of a suspect in connection to fires in the Little Spokane and Rutter Parkway area.>>
Two accused of string of purse-snatchings make first appearance in court
SPOKANE, Wash. - The two accused of a string of purse snatchings over the weekend appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors said they’re planning on filing more charges against them after getting word that one of the victims might not walk again due to her injuries. Police say Katie Kinney and Trystan Clark were arrested for the purse snatchings. One of their victims included 75-year-old Kathy Kohlieber. She’s in the hospital for a broken pelvis....>>
Kent Police searching for suspect in barista attack caught on camera
KENT, Wash. - Kent Police are searching for a man after he was caught on camera assaulting a bikini barista and attempted to rape her early Tuesday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., police responded to the Hottie Shots Espresso stand at 21237 84th Ave. S, after the 30-year-old victim reported the incident.>>
Jay-Z reportedly spent over $91,000 at one bar in one night
KHQ.COM - When you party with Jay-Z, just make sure you don't get stuck with the bill. During a night out in Manhattan, he reportedly racked up a tab totaling $91,135 (tip included) at one bar! How much of that was a tip? $11,100! Which means his server Dayhana is probably the most grateful the rapper chose to celebrate at the Playroom Lounge in NYC.>>
Student's plot for mass shooting at California high school thwarted
WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say they've thwarted a student's plot for a mass shooting at a Southern California high school. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Tuesday that a security guard at El Camino High School in Whittier overhead a "disgruntled student" threaten to open fire on the school on Friday, just two days after 17 people were gunned down at a Florida high school.>>
Spokesman: Evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham has died at his home in North Carolina at age 99
MONTREAT, N.C. - The Rev. Billy Graham, counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died at age 99. Spokesman Mark DeMoss tell The Associated Press that Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina. He had been treated in recent years for cancer, pneumonia and other ailments.>>
Following 2-year investigation, Spokane arson suspect arraigned
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County firefighters and the Department of Natural Resources reports Tuesday that an arson investigation going back to 2016 has ended with the arraignment of a suspect in connection to fires in the Little Spokane and Rutter Parkway area.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 20th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 20th.>>
Police: Pasco man arrested in 1 killing linked to another
PASCO, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a Pasco man arrested in a killing last week has now been linked to a second death - that of an 82-year-old woman. The Tri-City Herald reports that Hector Orozco Jr. was arrested in the stabbing of 39-year-old Demetrius Graves last Wednesday.>>
Woman sues Twitter, Facebook, Google over 2015 Paris attacks
CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago-area woman who was at a cafe in Paris during the 2015 attacks is suing Twitter, Facebook and Google alleging the sites helped aid the growth of the Islamic State group by giving it social media access. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Mandy Palmucci filed the federal lawsuit last week in Chicago.>>
Kent Police searching for suspect in barista attack caught on camera
KENT, Wash. - Kent Police are searching for a man after he was caught on camera assaulting a bikini barista and attempted to rape her early Tuesday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., police responded to the Hottie Shots Espresso stand at 21237 84th Ave. S, after the 30-year-old victim reported the incident.>>
Bicyclist blames Waze for directing him into Lincoln Tunnel
NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City bicyclist delivering Chinese food is blaming the Waze navigation app for directing him into the busy Lincoln Tunnel, where bikes are banned. A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman says 19-year-old Bruce Lee was stopped Tuesday evening after he pedaled into the tunnel, which connects Manhattan and New Jersey.>>
Post Falls Police: Missing 13-year-old boy found safe
POST FALLS, Idaho - Update: Post Falls police report Myka Tilson has been found as of Tuesday evening and thank the community for their help searching for him. No additional details were available.>>
