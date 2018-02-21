Student's plot for mass shooting at California high school thwar - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Student's plot for mass shooting at California high school thwarted

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say they've thwarted a student's plot for a mass shooting at a Southern California high school.
  
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Tuesday that a security guard at El Camino High School in Whittier overhead a "disgruntled student" threaten to open fire on the school on Friday, just two days after 17 people were gunned down at a Florida high school.
  
Sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida tells The Associated Press that deputies discovered "multiple guns and ammunition" after searching the student's home.
  
Officials wouldn't provide additional details and scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning.

    KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Randall and Jill Kimberling didn't think it would happen to their child. But on February 4 their four-year-old son, Levi, started to fill ill. "We were the parents who looked at him and said 'that wouldn't happen to our child. He's super healthy and super energetic'," said Randall. "To watch him lay there and not move is hard." By February 5, Levi's fever reached 99 degrees. 

    KHQ.COM - When you party with Jay-Z, just make sure you don't get stuck with the bill.  During a night out in Manhattan, he reportedly racked up a tab totaling $91,135 (tip included) at one bar! How much of that was a tip?  $11,100! Which means his server Dayhana is probably the most grateful the rapper chose to celebrate at the Playroom Lounge in NYC.

    WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say they've thwarted a student's plot for a mass shooting at a Southern California high school.    The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Tuesday that a security guard at El Camino High School in Whittier overhead a "disgruntled student" threaten to open fire on the school on Friday, just two days after 17 people were gunned down at a Florida high school.

    MONTREAT, N.C. - The Rev. Billy Graham, counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died at age 99. Spokesman Mark DeMoss tell The Associated Press that Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina. He had been treated in recent years for cancer, pneumonia and other ailments.

