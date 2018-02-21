Jay-Z reportedly spent over $91,000 at one bar in one night

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ.COM - When you party with Jay-Z, just make sure you don't get stuck with the bill.



During a night out in Manhattan, he reportedly racked up a tab totaling $91,135 (tip included) at one bar! How much of that was a tip? $11,100! Which means his server Dayhana is probably the most grateful the rapper chose to celebrate at the Playroom Lounge in NYC.



A picture of the bill was posted on social media and shows Jay-Z ordered 40 bottles of Ace of Spades Champagne. However, it's a puzzling amount of alcohol when you consider his bill also says he was only dining with 6 guests.



It's important to note Jay-Z owns Ace of Spades Champagne... a fact many were quick to point out. One man even took to Twitter to point out the bottles of champagne can be purchased elsewhere for $300 - $450 per bottle which means Jay-Z paid more than a 400% markup on his own brand!



A few things about Jay-Z dropping $110k on drinks the other night.



1. He owns Ace of Spades



2. AoS Gold sells for $300 a bottle & AoS Rose sells for $450.



3. He's paying a 400-550% markup on his own booze.



4. He just got several million$ in free advertising b/c of his bill. pic.twitter.com/FpaGmaZF9s — Rev. Robert R. Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) February 20, 2018





The publicity stunt did not go unnoticed.

I should add... no judgement. His money. His party. His life.



He's actually showing that he's business-savvy as he understands that a little viral promotion is worth its weight in gold. (or Rose) — Rev. Robert R. Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) February 20, 2018



And some are calling Jay-Z out for not tipping enough. Tipping $11,100 on an $80,035 bill is not even a 14% tip.

Yeah, Jay-Z left a 11,000$ tip on a 80,000$ tab. That’s not even 15%. pic.twitter.com/iBCZpH09jV — Gwen Salami (@chelsalame) February 20, 2018



