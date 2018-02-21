Grant Co. K-9 Grizzly saves elderly Ephrata man who wandered away from home

Grant County K-9 Grizzly saved the life of an 85-year-old Ephrata man suffering from Alzheimer's early Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff's Office says the 85-year-old man wandered away from his home overnight in the frigid, single-digit temperatures. Deputies, firefighters and medics searched the area and even used thermal imaging, but could not find the man.

K-9 Grizzly arrived on scene and within minutes found the man in a large hole about 100 yards from his home. The man injured his ankle and was unable to walk. Deputies say they are unsure how long the man had been outside, but he was taken to the hospital for treatment of cold exposure and the ankle injury.

“That’s the great thing about Patrol K-9s,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “Patrol K-9s can be used to search for bad guys, and they can also be used to search for the lost and injured. It’s without any doubt that K-9 Grizzly saved this man’s life.”



The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has three patrol K-9 teams, and just recently enrolled the fourth team into training. The new team, Deputy Nick Overland and K-9 Chewbacca, a German shepherd, are attending in the Spokane Police K-9 training academy starting March 5.