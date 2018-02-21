White nationalist sues Twitter for banning his account - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

White nationalist sues Twitter for banning his account

Posted: Updated:
SAN FRANCISCO -

A prominent white nationalist is suing Twitter for banning his account as the social network cracks down on content it deems abusive.
  
Jared Taylor filed the lawsuit Tuesday in San Francisco. Taylor joins a growing list of right-wing groups and figures who have recently sued social media sites for banning accounts and content.
  
Social media sites are grappling with how to prevent abusive posts without appearing to censor unpopular opinions.
  
Taylor alleges that the Twitter ban violates California's free speech protections. He says the company suspended his account in December, citing its user agreement prohibiting accounts affiliated with groups that promote violence.
  
Taylor denies that he and his Virginia-based New Century Foundation advocate violence or associate with such groups.
  
San Francisco-based Twitter declined to comment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list

    Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 1:27 PM EST2018-02-20 18:27:47 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).

    >>

  • Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation

    Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 6:06 PM EST2018-02-20 23:06:06 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.

    >>

  • UPDATE: Kent Police arrest man suspected of trying to rape barista

    UPDATE: Kent Police arrest man suspected of trying to rape barista

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:23 PM EST2018-02-21 18:23:24 GMT

    KENT, Wash. - Kent police said they arrested a man Wednesday morning who was seen on surveillance video early Tuesday breaking into a bikini barista stand and abducting the barista at knifepoint before trying to rape her outside. The arrest was made after investigators received multiple tips identifying the suspect. 

    >>

    KENT, Wash. - Kent police said they arrested a man Wednesday morning who was seen on surveillance video early Tuesday breaking into a bikini barista stand and abducting the barista at knifepoint before trying to rape her outside. The arrest was made after investigators received multiple tips identifying the suspect. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • California school guard acted on student's shooting threat

    California school guard acted on student's shooting threat

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 4:54 PM EST2018-02-21 21:54:57 GMT

    WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) - Southern California authorities say they took action immediately on a student's threat to open fire at his high school even though he claimed it was a joke. Security officer Marino Chavez told reporters Wednesday that when he overheard the threat last week, he asked the student about it and the teen confirmed that he threatened a shooting within three weeks.

    >>

    WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) - Southern California authorities say they took action immediately on a student's threat to open fire at his high school even though he claimed it was a joke. Security officer Marino Chavez told reporters Wednesday that when he overheard the threat last week, he asked the student about it and the teen confirmed that he threatened a shooting within three weeks.

    >>

  • White nationalist sues Twitter for banning his account

    White nationalist sues Twitter for banning his account

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 4:01 PM EST2018-02-21 21:01:15 GMT

    SAN FRANCISCO - A prominent white nationalist is suing Twitter for banning his account as the social network cracks down on content it deems abusive. Jared Taylor filed the lawsuit Tuesday in San Francisco. Taylor joins a growing list of right-wing groups and figures who have recently sued social media sites for banning accounts and content. 

    >>

    SAN FRANCISCO - A prominent white nationalist is suing Twitter for banning his account as the social network cracks down on content it deems abusive. Jared Taylor filed the lawsuit Tuesday in San Francisco. Taylor joins a growing list of right-wing groups and figures who have recently sued social media sites for banning accounts and content. 

    >>

  • UPDATE: Kent Police arrest man suspected of trying to rape barista

    UPDATE: Kent Police arrest man suspected of trying to rape barista

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:23 PM EST2018-02-21 18:23:24 GMT

    KENT, Wash. - Kent police said they arrested a man Wednesday morning who was seen on surveillance video early Tuesday breaking into a bikini barista stand and abducting the barista at knifepoint before trying to rape her outside. The arrest was made after investigators received multiple tips identifying the suspect. 

    >>

    KENT, Wash. - Kent police said they arrested a man Wednesday morning who was seen on surveillance video early Tuesday breaking into a bikini barista stand and abducting the barista at knifepoint before trying to rape her outside. The arrest was made after investigators received multiple tips identifying the suspect. 

    >>
    •   