Montana high school student charged in school threat

(AP) - An 18-year-old western Montana high school student is charged with intimidation and assault with a weapon after reportedly making numerous threats to "shoot up the school."



Maclean William Kayser of Darby was charged Tuesday in Ravalli County Justice Court. His bail was set at $50,000. He has not entered a plea.



Court records say he told investigators he was joking and regretted frightening students.



Witnesses reported Kayser said on Feb. 12 or 13 that he was going to commit a school shooting and that students wearing a red shirt would be spared while those wearing yellow would be targeted. A Feb. 15 Snapchat post referred to the Florida school shooting a day earlier and was captioned "soon coming to Darby."



School officials reported the threats to law enforcement on Feb. 18. Kayser was arrested the next day.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/21/2018 9:44:29 AM (GMT -8:00)