Spanaway father shoots man prowling outside children's room

(AP) - Authorities say a father shot a burglary suspect outside of his home south of Tacoma in Spanaway.



The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the father spotted the suspect crotched in the window of his infant and toddler's room early Monday.



The News Tribune reports the sheriff's office said Tuesday that the father yelled at the suspect to stop before firing four times, hitting the suspect twice.



Officials say the 24-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.



Officials say the suspect has an extensive history of burglary, theft and vehicle prowls and believe he was also involved in a burglary prior to the shooting.



Sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer says it's too early in the investigation to know where the shooting was lawful self-defense.



Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

