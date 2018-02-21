Broward County Sheriff: Deputies to carry rifles at schools

Broward County Sheriff: Deputies to carry rifles at schoolsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list
Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list
KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).>>
KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).>>
Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation
Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.>>
UPDATE: Kent Police arrest man suspected of trying to rape barista
UPDATE: Kent Police arrest man suspected of trying to rape barista
KENT, Wash. - Kent police said they arrested a man Wednesday morning who was seen on surveillance video early Tuesday breaking into a bikini barista stand and abducting the barista at knifepoint before trying to rape her outside. The arrest was made after investigators received multiple tips identifying the suspect.>>
KENT, Wash. - Kent police said they arrested a man Wednesday morning who was seen on surveillance video early Tuesday breaking into a bikini barista stand and abducting the barista at knifepoint before trying to rape her outside. The arrest was made after investigators received multiple tips identifying the suspect.>>
Jay-Z reportedly spent over $91,000 at one bar in one night
Jay-Z reportedly spent over $91,000 at one bar in one night
KHQ.COM - When you party with Jay-Z, just make sure you don't get stuck with the bill. During a night out in Manhattan, he reportedly racked up a tab totaling $91,135 (tip included) at one bar! How much of that was a tip? $11,100! Which means his server Dayhana is probably the most grateful the rapper chose to celebrate at the Playroom Lounge in NYC.>>
KHQ.COM - When you party with Jay-Z, just make sure you don't get stuck with the bill. During a night out in Manhattan, he reportedly racked up a tab totaling $91,135 (tip included) at one bar! How much of that was a tip? $11,100! Which means his server Dayhana is probably the most grateful the rapper chose to celebrate at the Playroom Lounge in NYC.>>
Four-year-old fighting for his life after flu hospitalization
Four-year-old fighting for his life after flu hospitalization
SPOKANE, Wash. - Randall and Jill Kimberling didn’t think it would happen to their child. But on February 4 their four-year-old son, Levi, started to fill ill. “We were the parents who looked at him and said ‘that wouldn’t happen to our child. He’s super healthy and super energetic’,” said Randall. “To watch him lay there and not move is hard.” By February 5, Levi’s fever reached 99 degrees.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Randall and Jill Kimberling didn’t think it would happen to their child. But on February 4 their four-year-old son, Levi, started to fill ill. “We were the parents who looked at him and said ‘that wouldn’t happen to our child. He’s super healthy and super energetic’,” said Randall. “To watch him lay there and not move is hard.” By February 5, Levi’s fever reached 99 degrees.>>
Two accused of string of purse-snatchings make first appearance in court
Two accused of string of purse-snatchings make first appearance in court
SPOKANE, Wash. - The two accused of a string of purse snatchings over the weekend appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors said they’re planning on filing more charges against them after getting word that one of the victims might not walk again due to her injuries. Police say Katie Kinney and Trystan Clark were arrested for the purse snatchings. One of their victims included 75-year-old Kathy Kohlieber. She’s in the hospital for a broken pelvis....>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The two accused of a string of purse snatchings over the weekend appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors said they’re planning on filing more charges against them after getting word that one of the victims might not walk again due to her injuries. Police say Katie Kinney and Trystan Clark were arrested for the purse snatchings. One of their victims included 75-year-old Kathy Kohlieber. She’s in the hospital for a broken pelvis....>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Quest for adventure: Learning to fly at Spokane's only flight school
Quest for adventure: Learning to fly at Spokane's only flight school
SPOKANE, Wash. - Northwest Flight School in Spokane has been working out of Felts Field since 2015. They have been the only flight school in Spokane since 2011. This year they are carrying a new title with them, Cirrus Training Center of the Year for North America. For years they have been training and teaching with the Cirrus Aircraft and this year their hard work has paid off with the award.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Northwest Flight School in Spokane has been working out of Felts Field since 2015. They have been the only flight school in Spokane since 2011. This year they are carrying a new title with them, Cirrus Training Center of the Year for North America. For years they have been training and teaching with the Cirrus Aircraft and this year their hard work has paid off with the award.>>
Elderly woman caught keying cars in months-long investigation
Elderly woman caught keying cars in months-long investigation
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Police Department says a senior citizen is to blame for vandalizing dozens of cars in a Scripps Ranch neighborhood. NBC 7 reports that police arrested 75-year-old Emilia Bello late Sunday after one of her neighbors said she watched the elderly woman key her car. For months, cars parked along Legacy Road in Scripps Ranch have been getting keyed on the passenger side. NBC 7 reports>>
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Police Department says a senior citizen is to blame for vandalizing dozens of cars in a Scripps Ranch neighborhood. NBC 7 reports that police arrested 75-year-old Emilia Bello late Sunday after one of her neighbors said she watched the elderly woman key her car. For months, cars parked along Legacy Road in Scripps Ranch have been getting keyed on the passenger side. NBC 7 reports>>
Kootenai County practices new active-shooter response with drill
Kootenai County practices new active-shooter response with drill
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - First responders prepared for a real-life active shooter in Kootenai County Wednesday. In an active shooter situation, seconds and minutes matter and finding the shooter is an utmost priority. But now, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Northern Lakes Fire District, has a new way of responding.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - First responders prepared for a real-life active shooter in Kootenai County Wednesday. In an active shooter situation, seconds and minutes matter and finding the shooter is an utmost priority. But now, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Northern Lakes Fire District, has a new way of responding.>>
Police say carjacking suspect made woman buy him Wendy's, drive him to drug deal
Police say carjacking suspect made woman buy him Wendy's, drive him to drug deal
LOVELAND, Ohio - An Ohio man was arrested Saturday after police say he abducted an 84-year-old woman and forced her to give him money, buy him fast food and drive him to a drug deal.>>
LOVELAND, Ohio - An Ohio man was arrested Saturday after police say he abducted an 84-year-old woman and forced her to give him money, buy him fast food and drive him to a drug deal.>>
Broward County Sheriff: Deputies to carry rifles at schools
Broward County Sheriff: Deputies to carry rifles at schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the deadly Florida school shooting (all times local): 6:30 p.m The sheriff of the Florida county where a shooter killed 17 people at a high school last week has ordered all deputies who qualify to begin carrying rifles on school grounds. Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Wednesday that the rifles will be locked in a patrol car when not in use until the agency secures gun locks and lockers. T...>>
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the deadly Florida school shooting (all times local): 6:30 p.m The sheriff of the Florida county where a shooter killed 17 people at a high school last week has ordered all deputies who qualify to begin carrying rifles on school grounds. Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Wednesday that the rifles will be locked in a patrol car when not in use until the agency secures gun locks and lockers. T...>>
Pasco Police believe man arrested in Spokane could solve 32-year-old murder case
Pasco Police believe man arrested in Spokane could solve 32-year-old murder case
PASCO, Wash. - A 32-year-old murder case is about to close with an arrest. Pasco Police Detectives have gone to Spokane to interview the suspect, a 50-year-old former Pasco resident, Theodore Milam, about the presence of his DNA at a 1986 murder scene at the Pasco Boat Basin (Schlagel Park). The homicide victim, Robert James McDonald Jr of Richland, was 40 years old on Feb. 25, 1986, when visitors to the park saw a body floating>>
PASCO, Wash. - A 32-year-old murder case is about to close with an arrest. Pasco Police Detectives have gone to Spokane to interview the suspect, a 50-year-old former Pasco resident, Theodore Milam, about the presence of his DNA at a 1986 murder scene at the Pasco Boat Basin (Schlagel Park). The homicide victim, Robert James McDonald Jr of Richland, was 40 years old on Feb. 25, 1986, when visitors to the park saw a body floating>>
Jury convicts Washington state man of 44 criminal charges
Jury convicts Washington state man of 44 criminal charges
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man has been found guilty of 44 criminal charges that accused him of torturing and threatening to kill a woman working as a prostitute. The Kitsap Sun reports a jury handed down the guilty verdicts Tuesday for 30-year-old Jeremy Blaine Fenney after about two days of deliberation.>>
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man has been found guilty of 44 criminal charges that accused him of torturing and threatening to kill a woman working as a prostitute. The Kitsap Sun reports a jury handed down the guilty verdicts Tuesday for 30-year-old Jeremy Blaine Fenney after about two days of deliberation.>>
Spokane homeowner confronts burglar who busted through her doggy door
Spokane homeowner confronts burglar who busted through her doggy door
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane homeowner called sheriff's deputies Friday after she found a man trying to call through the doggy door into her house. She told the deputies who responded she was working from home when she heard her doorbell ring three times.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane homeowner called sheriff's deputies Friday after she found a man trying to call through the doggy door into her house. She told the deputies who responded she was working from home when she heard her doorbell ring three times.>>
Spanaway father shoots man prowling outside children's room
Spanaway father shoots man prowling outside children's room
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a father shot a burglary suspect outside of his home south of Tacoma in Spanaway. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the father spotted the suspect crotched in the window of his infant and toddler's room early Monday. The News Tribune reports the sheriff's office said Tuesday that the father yelled at the suspect to stop before firing four times, hitting the suspect twice. Officials say the 24-year-old suspec...>>
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a father shot a burglary suspect outside of his home south of Tacoma in Spanaway. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the father spotted the suspect crotched in the window of his infant and toddler's room early Monday. The News Tribune reports the sheriff's office said Tuesday that the father yelled at the suspect to stop before firing four times, hitting the suspect twice. Officials say the 24-year-old suspec...>>
Montana high school student charged in school threat
Montana high school student charged in school threat
HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) - An 18-year-old western Montana high school student is charged with intimidation and assault with a weapon after reportedly making numerous threats to "shoot up the school." Maclean William Kayser of Darby was charged Tuesday in Ravalli County Justice Court. His bail was set at $50,000. He has not entered a plea. Court records say he told investigators he was joking and regretted frightening students. Witnesses reported Kayser sai...>>
HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) - An 18-year-old western Montana high school student is charged with intimidation and assault with a weapon after reportedly making numerous threats to "shoot up the school." Maclean William Kayser of Darby was charged Tuesday in Ravalli County Justice Court. His bail was set at $50,000. He has not entered a plea. Court records say he told investigators he was joking and regretted frightening students. Witnesses reported Kayser sai...>>