Police say carjacking suspect made woman buy him Wendy's, drive him to drug deal

An Ohio man was arrested Saturday after police say he abducted an 84-year-old woman and forced her to give him money, buy him fast food and drive him to a drug deal.

31-year-old Brett Engel is facing charges of felony aggravated robbery and abduction according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Police say Engel jumped into thee woman's car in a pharmacy parking lot with a box cutter on February 15. Engel then ordered her to drive to a bank and withdraw $200, which he took, according to court records.

Then he's accused of forcing the woman to take him to Wendy's and buy him food. He also used the victim's cell phone several times to make calls. Court documents say he ordered her to drive him to a gas station and then a White Castle.

While at the White Castle, police say the woman saw him as he appeared to buy something from two other men. Then he got back in the car and injected himself with some kind of drug and then made her drive to two different apartment complexes and a gas station.

The victim told police the man wiped down places in the car he touched with a napkin and told her he knew where she lived because he saw her driver's license. He told her not to call police.

According to police, Engel was identified in a photo line-up and spotted on surveillance footage from at least one gas station.

Engel was being held on $750,000 bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.