Elderly woman caught keying cars in months-long investigation

The San Diego Police Department says a senior citizen is to blame for vandalizing dozens of cars in a Scripps Ranch neighborhood.

NBC 7 reports that police arrested 75-year-old Emilia Bello late Sunday after one of her neighbors said she watched the elderly woman key her car.

For months, cars parked along Legacy Road in Scripps Ranch have been getting keyed on the passenger side. NBC 7 reports that the scratches range in size and severity but police say the collective damage is upwards of $10,000.

“We saw that there’s a scratch on the car, it’s like, ‘what’s going on?’ “ neighbor Josie Ausdria, told NBC 7.

Ausdria added that six cars belonging to family members were vandalized starting sometime in mid-January.

Ausdria says the biggest shock was that a woman of Bello's age could potentially be the culprit.

“I thought it was just teenagers who were bored,” Ausdria told NBC 7. “I never thought of her.”

Bello was arrested late Sunday and booked into jail on felony vandalism charges.