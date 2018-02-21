A quest for adventure: Learning to fly at Spokane's only flight school

Northwest Flight School in Spokane has been working out of Felts Field since 2015. They have been the only flight school in Spokane since 2011. This year they are carrying a new title with them, Cirrus Training Center of the Year for North America. For years they have been training and teaching with the Cirrus Aircraft and this year their hard work has paid off with the award.

While they teach those who want to earn a pilots license, each one has a passion for aviation with a different background and a different reason to fly. Each one carrying a quest for adventure.