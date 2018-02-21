Noxious weed or fine apparel? Idaho educator says 'both'

(AP) - Some University of Idaho educators hope their new line of scarves will become an invasive trend, just like the noxious weeds they feature.



The scarves are emblazoned with botanical prints based on plants like white oxeye daisy, purple spotted knapweed and yellow toadflax.



Melissa Hamilton, an educator with UI's extension office in Valley County, worked with UI apparel, textiles and design instructor Lori Wahl to create the scarves and bandanas. Hamilton says the flowers are beautiful, but dangerous to the country's landscapes because they can crowd out native plants and throw the ecosystem out of balance.



She hopes the accessories will serve as an enticing way to educate property owners about managing invasive species. The scarves and bandanas are being sold on the University of Idaho's online marketplace , and each comes with information about the weed it represents.



She hopes to eventually expand the project to include designs of invasive plants from across the country.

2/21/2018 4:07:07 PM (GMT -8:00)