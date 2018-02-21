Westpoint admits Parkland JROTC student who died saving classmatesPosted: Updated:
Westpoint admits Parkland JROTC student who died saving classmates
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - Peter Wang was a 15-year-old JROTC student who was shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last week. He was killed while trying to help classmates escape the gunman. On Tuesday, he was posthumously accepted to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point "for his heroic actions on Feb. 14, 2018.">>
