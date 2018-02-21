Westpoint admits Parkland JROTC student who died saving classmates

Peter Wang was a 15-year-old JROTC student who was shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last week. He was killed while trying to help classmates escape the gunman. On Tuesday, he was posthumously accepted to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point "for his heroic actions on Feb. 14, 2018."

The U.S. Military Academy issued a statement Tuesday. In it, the academy said Wang had a lifetime goal of attending the U.S. Military Academy.

“It was an appropriate way for USMA to honor this brave young man,” it read. “West Point has given posthumous offers of admission in very rare instances for those candidates or potential candidate’s (sic) whose actions exemplified the tenets of Duty, Honor and Country.”

The letter was delivered to Wang's parents at his funeral in Coral Springs, Florida, by a uniformed Army Officer.

Officials say that when the shooting started, Wang opened a door that let dozens of his classmates, teachers and staffers escape. He was shot and killed while holding the door.

NBC News reports that Gov. Rick Scott has directed the Florida National Guard to honor Wang along with two other JROTC members who were killed, 14-year-olds Alaina Pett and Martin Duque.

An online petition calling on Congress to give Wang a full military funeral had gathered just over 134,000 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Wang died a hero, and deserves to be treated as such, and deserves a full honors military burial,” the petition says.