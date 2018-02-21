School walkouts go Nationwide as students push for gun control

Students around the United States walked out of class Wednesday to demand tougher gun laws in response to last week's deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Students in Tallahassee, FL set off the chain reaction when they marched to Governor Rick Scott’s office to talk about gun control.

"How would you feel knowing your kid who went to school on Valentines Day will never come home,” said one student. “Because their last 10 minutes of school was their last 10 minutes of life."

That plea echoed in classroom walkouts and rallies in Minnesota, Colorado, Arizona, Pittsburgh, and other states and cities from Washington to Washington D.C.

Some schools threatened to punish students for walking out of class, but the thought of suspension or detention didn’t stop a group of students in Bellingham from being a part of the demonstration.

“It's not trying to take guns away from people,” said one student. “We are just trying to go to school without getting shot."

The message reached the White House where President Trump held a listening session with students from Parkland and people affected by other school shootings.

"How is it that easy to buy this type of weapon? How are we not stopping this after Columbine, after Sandy Hook,” said Samuel Zeif, a Parkland shooting survivor. “I'm sitting with a mother from Sandy Hook who lost her son. It's still happening."

The President is supporting stronger background checks, increased mental health screening, and a ban on bump stocks.

"It's not going to be a talk like it has been in the past,” said President Trump. “It's been going on too long, too many instances, and we're going to get it done."

But some gun rights advocates worry about going too far.

"I'm sorry that they've lost their friends and everything,” said Jeffrey Elision. “But again, our rights are not negotiable."