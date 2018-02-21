Bride gets stuck in elevator, nearly misses reception - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bride gets stuck in elevator, nearly misses reception

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -

(AP) - One bride says she almost missed her wedding reception after getting stuck in an elevator in Rhode Island.

Melissa Rodger says she was heading to the 18th floor of the Providence Biltmore hotel Saturday when the elevator stopped within four feet of its destination. She says a bridesmaid alerted her husband shortly afterward that a “situation” was going on.

The fire department was called to the scene and pried the doors open to get Rodger out. A technician later got the elevator working again.

The process took about 45 minutes.

Rodger says the reception started about 20 minutes late, but everything else ran smoothly.

