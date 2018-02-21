Republican congresswoman: Many mass murderers are Democrats

A Republican congresswoman from upstate New York says "many" people who commit mass murder are Democrats.



U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney made the comment Wednesday on Talk 1300 Radio during a discussion about calls for stricter gun control since last week's deadly Florida high school shooting. She says she finds it "interesting" that "so many" of the people who commit mass murders "end up being Democrats" but offers no evidence to back up her assertion.



Democratic state Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi is opposing Tenney this fall and calls her comments "disgusting" and "toxic." He has urged her to apologize.



Tenney was first elected in 2016. Her district covers a large swath of central New York including the cities of Binghamton, Utica and Rome.



Messages left with her office haven't been returned.

