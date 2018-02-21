Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects

The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery.

Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card. The suspects forced the victim to give them his PIN for the debit card.

The suspects are described as a white man in his late 30s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and slender. A white male in his mid 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with glasses, and a white woman in her early 20s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a slender build and long black hair.

About two hours after the burglary, a suspect attempted to use the victim's debit card at the Save Mart on N. Monroe in Spokane. Photos of the suspect and vehicle were later obtained. Detectives are also in the process of getting more suspect photos from the Safeway on NW Blvd in the same time frame.

Deputies say the robbery is a random isolated incident in the area and the suspects are not believed to have any ties to the victim. Please contact the Stevens County Sheriff's Office with any information: (509)684-5296 office, (509)684-2555 dispatch.