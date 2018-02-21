Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
DEER PARK, Wash. -

The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery.

Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card. The suspects forced the victim to give them his PIN for the debit card.

The suspects are described as a white man in his late 30s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and slender. A white male in his mid 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with glasses, and a white woman in her early 20s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a slender build and long black hair.

About two hours after the burglary, a suspect attempted to use the victim's debit card at the Save Mart on N. Monroe in Spokane. Photos of the suspect and vehicle were later obtained. Detectives are also in the process of getting more suspect photos from the Safeway on NW Blvd in the same time frame. 

Deputies say the robbery is a random isolated incident in the area and the suspects are not believed to have any ties to the victim. Please contact the Stevens County Sheriff's Office with any information: (509)684-5296 office, (509)684-2555 dispatch.

    KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.

    KENT, Wash. - Kent police said they arrested a man Wednesday morning who was seen on surveillance video early Tuesday breaking into a bikini barista stand and abducting the barista at knifepoint before trying to rape her outside. The arrest was made after investigators received multiple tips identifying the suspect. 

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - For the past 75 years, Fairchild Air Force Base has played a key role in defending our nation against outside threats. Today, 44 tankers are assigned to the base. The main purpose is air refueling, and it's home to the only Air Force survival training school in the nation.

    Spokane, Wash. Senator Maria Cantwell was in Spokane on Wednesday visiting with constituents. During a Q&A session, the senator told KHQ local news that she "believes anyone who is on the no-fly list shouldn't be able to own a gun." The Senator also told KHQ that the United States Senate and Congress need to act on banning bump stocks which allow a semi-automatic rifle fire off rounds like a fully automatic weapon. Earlier this week President Trump directed the 

    CHENEY, Wash.- Make the crosswalks near school safe for children: that's the message from several parents in Cheney after they say they've slipped and fallen with their kids because of the packed snow and ice. This is happening in the area outside Salnave Elementary School. 

