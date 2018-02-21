Cheney High School students organize walkout

A group of Cheney high school students joined students from across the region and country walking out of class to urge some sort of action against gun violence in schools.

“No longer should we be silent and let this tragedy fade away like the ones in the past,” says Maura Duffy, a sophomore, who organized the walkout Wednesday. “We are here to learn and teachers are here to teach. We shouldn't be worried about our lives.”

That’s why Duffy helped organize this. They wanted to start a dialogue about how they can solve this. Those who were a part of the walkout urged everyone to share their voice.

“This is a time of big change. We're going to make a difference and we're all starting here,” Duffy says.

Administrators say the students today won’t face consequences. They are currently working with their leadership team to determine how to best way for students to have their voices heard if other walkouts happen.