Parents, kids slip on ice near Cheney school

Make the crosswalks near school safe for children: that's the message from several parents in Cheney after they say they've slipped and fallen with their kids because of the packed snow and ice.

This is happening in the area outside Salnave Elementary School.

A Cheney parent took to Facebook saying quote, "The main two crosswalks have been horribly icy. I can't count how many times my son and I have slipped or how many other kids and parents I have seen slip/fall there."

That Cheney parent sent us video. In the video, she's seen walking on the crosswalks and says, "I am walking to the crosswalk from Salnave and I am here at the edge of the sidewalk. As you can see, about half of the crosswalk is pure ice."

She says the city was out on Tuesday to try and fix it but it still remains a problem.

The Cheney Public Works Department says there are icy conditions all over and they are actively trying to fix it so that people won't continue to fall.

They also told said that they are going to continue to look at the sidewalk. They threw some chemicals down but it's been the perfect storm and sometimes the chemicals don't work. However, they said they will continue to try and melt the ice.