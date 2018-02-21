Senator Cantwell wants tougher gun control laws - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Senator Cantwell wants tougher gun control laws

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Senator Maria Cantwell was in Spokane on Wednesday visiting with constituents. During a Q&A session, the senator told KHQ local news that she "believes anyone who is on the no-fly list shouldn't be able to own a gun." The Senator also told KHQ that the United States Senate and Congress need to act on banning bump stocks which allow a semi-automatic rifle fire off rounds like a fully automatic weapon. Earlier this week President Trump directed the Department of Justice to prohibit gun modifications just like the bump stock. 

Senator Cantwell also discussed raising the age to purchase a rifle from 18-years-old to 21-years-old. And that more information and data should be communicated and people that have made threats, and what can be done stop and prevent tragedies. But, when pressed on the issue of banning the AR-15 and similar weapons, she said the federal government should take a page out of Washington States gun laws. "I think what we need to do is take the good success that Washington state has done on closing the background loophole and dealing with the mental health issue and get those implemented at the federal level."

While Cantwell believes that Washington State law on closing the background check loophole and dealing with the mental health issue should be implemented at the federal level, It was a different story when she was asked about a full ban on rifles like the AR-15 "so no interest in the ban of certain?" "thank you," said the senator.  

  • Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list

    KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).

  • Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.

  • UPDATE: Kent Police arrest man suspected of trying to rape barista

    KENT, Wash. - Kent police said they arrested a man Wednesday morning who was seen on surveillance video early Tuesday breaking into a bikini barista stand and abducting the barista at knifepoint before trying to rape her outside. The arrest was made after investigators received multiple tips identifying the suspect. 

  • Colombia arrests cop who got Escobar for money laundering

    BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) - The Colombian cop who commanded the operation that killed drug kingpin Pablo Escobar has been arrested for laundering money on behalf of a demobilized right-wing militia. Colombia*s chief prosecutor said retired Col. Hugo Aguilar was detained Wednesday.  Authorities accuse Aguilar of amassing a fortune worth over $5.2 million from his ties to the now-defunct Central Bolivar militia. The investigation against Aguilar started last year when h...

  • Police respond to bomb threat at Chicago's Trump Tower

    CHICAGO - Police converged on Chicago’s Trump Tower Wednesday night after reports of a bomb threat. Police tell FOX 32 that the threat was discovered on an iPad returned by one of the hotel's guests. The Trump hotel gives guests complimentary iPad during their stay. Police are continuing to investigate.

  • Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers wants improvements on background checks

    Spokane, Wash. In an interview on Wednesday, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers told KHQ that she is happy President Trump took action in directing the Department of Justice to ban bump stocks and similar gun modifications. The congresswoman also said there needs to be an improvement on gun background checks at the national level. But when it comes to preventing another school shooting specifically, the congresswoman told KHQ that passing new gun laws don't provide 

