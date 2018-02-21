Quest for Freedom: Fairchild's homeland response unit

For the past 75 years, Fairchild Air Force Base has played a key role in defending our nation against outside threats.

Today, 44 tankers are assigned to the base. The main purpose is air refueling, and it's home to the only Air Force survival training school in the nation. There are many missions airmen and women at Fairchild are on at any given time. But one unit in particular focuses on a single task: Homeland response. According to Col Ryan Samuelson, that means any threat within the borders of America.