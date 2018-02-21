Flyers found at EWU violate campus policy

"Your professor is scared of this book: White Identity." This is just one of the few flyers that were posted along the Eastern Washington University campus by a group called Identity Evropa.

It's a group according to their website that says, "We are the future. America first. End immigration."

The flyers have since been taken down at EWU. The Chief of Police from the EWU campus, Tim Walters says that students and staff found the posters and brought it to their attention.

Police have investigated and there is a violation with campus policy.

"We initially investigated it to make sure that there wasn't any issues of concern for safety for the community and there were not. It was simply a first amendment and free speech type of posters," said Walters.

Walters says they are trying to look for the people responsible for putting up the flyers. "The only thing that was missing out of them posting it was, they did not communicate it with the university to make sure that it was okay to post those on our campus. We don't like any type of propaganda or posters that discriminate against our students, our diverse campus, so that's a problem for the university. It violates policy," said Walters.

We reached out on Twitter to the group that was created in 2016.

Their website states "Identity Evropa is an American identitarian organization. As such, our main objective is to create a better world for people of European heritage - particularly in America - by peacefully effecting cultural change. Identity Evropa is thus an explicitly non-violent organization."

The Executive Director of Identity Evropa, Patrick Casey, wrote in an email to us in part quote, "We do have members on campus putting the flyers up. We have over a thousand members nationwide flyering other universities as well. We do activism on college campuses because that's where the battle of ideas is being waged. All activities done by Identity Evropa activists are legal, ethical, and non-violent."

Walters says they are trying to see if they can find the students who put the posters up and see if they've cleared it with the university and they'll go from there.