Chimney fire destroys Clearwater County home, sends one to hospital

Chimney fire destroys Clearwater County home, sends one to hospitalPosted: Updated:
Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list
KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).>>
UPDATE: Kent Police arrest man suspected of trying to rape barista
KENT, Wash. - Kent police said they arrested a man Wednesday morning who was seen on surveillance video early Tuesday breaking into a bikini barista stand and abducting the barista at knifepoint before trying to rape her outside. The arrest was made after investigators received multiple tips identifying the suspect.>>
Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.>>
Two accused of string of purse-snatchings make first appearance in court
SPOKANE, Wash. - The two accused of a string of purse snatchings over the weekend appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors said they’re planning on filing more charges against them after getting word that one of the victims might not walk again due to her injuries. Police say Katie Kinney and Trystan Clark were arrested for the purse snatchings. One of their victims included 75-year-old Kathy Kohlieber. She’s in the hospital for a broken pelvis....>>
Four-year-old fighting for his life after flu hospitalization
SPOKANE, Wash. - Randall and Jill Kimberling didn’t think it would happen to their child. But on February 4 their four-year-old son, Levi, started to fill ill. “We were the parents who looked at him and said ‘that wouldn’t happen to our child. He’s super healthy and super energetic’,” said Randall. “To watch him lay there and not move is hard.” By February 5, Levi’s fever reached 99 degrees.>>
Jay-Z reportedly spent over $91,000 at one bar in one night
KHQ.COM - When you party with Jay-Z, just make sure you don't get stuck with the bill. During a night out in Manhattan, he reportedly racked up a tab totaling $91,135 (tip included) at one bar! How much of that was a tip? $11,100! Which means his server Dayhana is probably the most grateful the rapper chose to celebrate at the Playroom Lounge in NYC.>>
Colombia arrests cop who got Escobar for money laundering
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) - The Colombian cop who commanded the operation that killed drug kingpin Pablo Escobar has been arrested for laundering money on behalf of a demobilized right-wing militia. Colombia*s chief prosecutor said retired Col. Hugo Aguilar was detained Wednesday. Authorities accuse Aguilar of amassing a fortune worth over $5.2 million from his ties to the now-defunct Central Bolivar militia. The investigation against Aguilar started last year when h...>>
Police respond to bomb threat at Chicago's Trump Tower
CHICAGO - Police converged on Chicago’s Trump Tower Wednesday night after reports of a bomb threat. Police tell FOX 32 that the threat was discovered on an iPad returned by one of the hotel's guests. The Trump hotel gives guests complimentary iPad during their stay. Police are continuing to investigate.>>
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers wants improvements on background checks
Spokane, Wash. In an interview on Wednesday, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers told KHQ that she is happy President Trump took action in directing the Department of Justice to ban bump stocks and similar gun modifications. The congresswoman also said there needs to be an improvement on gun background checks at the national level. But when it comes to preventing another school shooting specifically, the congresswoman told KHQ that passing new gun laws don't provide>>
Chimney fire destroys Clearwater County home, sends one to hospital
Chimney fire destroys Clearwater County home, sends one to hospitalClearwater County Sheriff's Office says a chimney fire destroyed a house fire on Turkey Run Drive Friday. It appeared that the fire started in the chimney and spread to the attic area. Homeowner Kory Coonce was residing at the residence at the time of the fire and was uninjured. Jesse D. Coonce, Kory's father, was transported by Clearwater County Ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital for smoke inhalation. The house was a total loss. >>Clearwater County Sheriff's Office says a chimney fire destroyed a house fire on Turkey Run Drive Friday. It appeared that the fire started in the chimney and spread to the attic area. Homeowner Kory Coonce was residing at the residence at the time of the fire and was uninjured. Jesse D. Coonce, Kory's father, was transported by Clearwater County Ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital for smoke inhalation. The house was a total loss. >>
Flyers found at EWU violate campus policy
CHENEY, Wash.- "Your professor is scared of this book: White Identity." This is just one of the few flyers that were posted along the Eastern Washington University campus by a group called Identity Evropa. It's a group according to their website that says, "We are the future. America first. End immigration." The flyers have since been taken down at EWU.>>
Quest for Freedom: Fairchild's homeland response unit
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - For the past 75 years, Fairchild Air Force Base has played a key role in defending our nation against outside threats. Today, 44 tankers are assigned to the base. The main purpose is air refueling, and it's home to the only Air Force survival training school in the nation.>>
Senator Cantwell wants tougher gun control laws
Spokane, Wash. Senator Maria Cantwell was in Spokane on Wednesday visiting with constituents. During a Q&A session, the senator told KHQ local news that she "believes anyone who is on the no-fly list shouldn't be able to own a gun." The Senator also told KHQ that the United States Senate and Congress need to act on banning bump stocks which allow a semi-automatic rifle fire off rounds like a fully automatic weapon. Earlier this week President Trump directed the>>
Parents, kids slip on ice near Cheney school
CHENEY, Wash.- Make the crosswalks near school safe for children: that's the message from several parents in Cheney after they say they've slipped and fallen with their kids because of the packed snow and ice. This is happening in the area outside Salnave Elementary School.>>
Cheney High School students organize walkout
CHENEY, Wash. - A group of Cheney high school students joined students from across the region and country walking out of class to urge some sort of action against gun violence in schools. “No longer should we be silent and let this tragedy fade away like the ones in the past,” says Maura Duffy, a sophomore, who organized the walkout Wednesday. “We are here to learn and teachers are here to teach. We shouldn't be worried about our lives.” That’s why Duffy...>>
Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects
DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.>>
