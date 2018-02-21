Chimney fire destroys Clearwater County home, sends one to hospital

CHENEY, Wash. - A group of Cheney high school students joined students from across the region and country walking out of class to urge some sort of action against gun violence in schools. “No longer should we be silent and let this tragedy fade away like the ones in the past,” says Maura Duffy, a sophomore, who organized the walkout Wednesday. “We are here to learn and teachers are here to teach. We shouldn't be worried about our lives.” That’s why Duffy...