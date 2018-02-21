Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers wants improvements on background checks

In an interview on Wednesday, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers told KHQ that she is happy President Trump took action in directing the Department of Justice to ban bump stocks and similar gun modifications. The congresswoman also said there needs to be an improvement on gun background checks at the national level.

But when it comes to preventing another school shooting specifically, the congresswoman told KHQ that passing new gun laws don't provide the best solution. "We need to look at how we keep our schools safe," said the congresswoman. She continued by saying, "I want to work on some language that would provide federal funding to our schools so they could do the mapping and that the schools can take the action that they need to train and do whatever they need to do to make sure the schools are safe."

In the last 24 hours, the congresswoman also caught flack for her participation in a GOP fundraiser in Stevens County which was a month away for auctioning off an AR-15 - the same kind of weapon used in the parkland school violence. The organizers have since decided to pull the prize item "I think they took an appropriate step. Just recognizing the tragedy that has just happened in Florida that they were sensitive and said that this is not the time to have that raffle and I supported their decision," said the congresswoman.