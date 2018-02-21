Coeur d'Alene deputy city administrator resigns after DUI arrest

Coeur d'Alene's deputy city administrator was booked into jail over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence and released on a $500 bond according to jail booking records.

Sam Taylor of Post Falls was arrested just after midnight on Monday near the intersection of Highway 53 and Highway 41 in Rathdrum. Additional details about the arrest were not immediately available.

On Tuesday, Taylor confirmed with KHQ that he had resigned from his position as deputy city administrator. He was hired two years ago following a nationwide search. It's not clear what the next steps will be following his resignation.

When reached for comment Coeur d'Alene Mayor Steve Widmyer said he could not comment on personnel matters.

