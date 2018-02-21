Coeur d'Alene deputy city administrator resigns after DUI arrest - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Coeur d'Alene deputy city administrator resigns after DUI arrest

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Coeur d'Alene's deputy city administrator was booked into jail over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence and released on a $500 bond according to jail booking records.

Sam Taylor of Post Falls was arrested just after midnight on Monday near the intersection of Highway 53 and Highway 41 in Rathdrum. Additional details about the arrest were not immediately available.

On Tuesday, Taylor confirmed with KHQ that he had resigned from his position as deputy city administrator. He was hired two years ago following a nationwide search. It's not clear what the next steps will be following his resignation.

When reached for comment Coeur d'Alene Mayor Steve Widmyer said he could not comment on personnel matters.

This is a developing story. As we learn more we'll be sure to update this story.

  • Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list

    KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).

  • UPDATE: Kent Police arrest man suspected of trying to rape barista

    KENT, Wash. - Kent police said they arrested a man Wednesday morning who was seen on surveillance video early Tuesday breaking into a bikini barista stand and abducting the barista at knifepoint before trying to rape her outside. The arrest was made after investigators received multiple tips identifying the suspect. 

  • Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.

  • Coeur d'Alene deputy city administrator resigns after DUI arrest

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene's deputy city administrator was booked into jail over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence and released on a $500 bond according to jail booking records. Sam Taylor of Post Falls was arrested just after midnight on Monday near the intersection of Highway 53 and Highway 41 in Rathdrum.

  • Colombia arrests cop who got Escobar for money laundering

    BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) - The Colombian cop who commanded the operation that killed drug kingpin Pablo Escobar has been arrested for laundering money on behalf of a demobilized right-wing militia. Colombia*s chief prosecutor said retired Col. Hugo Aguilar was detained Wednesday.  Authorities accuse Aguilar of amassing a fortune worth over $5.2 million from his ties to the now-defunct Central Bolivar militia. The investigation against Aguilar started last year when h...

  • Police respond to bomb threat at Chicago's Trump Tower

    CHICAGO - Police converged on Chicago’s Trump Tower Wednesday night after reports of a bomb threat. Police tell FOX 32 that the threat was discovered on an iPad returned by one of the hotel's guests. The Trump hotel gives guests complimentary iPad during their stay. Police are continuing to investigate.

