Spokane gas station's stolen propane tanks appear to be for sale online

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Last month thieves hit a gas station in north Spokane and were caught on camera getting away with 12 brand new propane tanks worth more than $500.

The business, Divine's on Nevada and Wellesley, reported the theft to police and posted about it online.

"We do a lot  with the community as far as working with SNAP and other agencies to fill propane for customers in need who use it to heat their home," said Divine's manager Sonya Bray. "Especially this time of year when it's 8 degrees outside. It's very frustrating."

Divine's then got a tip that someone was selling new filled propane tanks in the Spokane area on the website OfferUp.

"This person posted on OfferUp that he's got 75 propane tanks to sell. That is very suspicious," Bray said.

Then, on Wednesday afternoon, Bray says they learned that what looked like the exact same van in the surveillance video was spotted on East Sprague. Police responded, surrounding the van and speaking to the people inside, but ultimately there wasn't enough for them to arrest anyone at that point. But Bray is confident the thieves will be caught.

"Now they have a van. They know for a fact this is the van in question that pulled up to our store and stole our propane tanks so I think it's a step in the right direction."

And as for using for sale apps and websites like the ones she found posting those suspicious propane tanks, she says you just have to be smart.

"If it seems fishy, more than likely it is fishy. 75 filled propane tanks for $10? You gotta ask yourself, where are they getting them?"

Spokane Police echo the sentiment. They say they know stolen items are sold online and want to remind everyone that if it seems too good to be true it probably is. They also say to be very careful if you're going to be buying something from someone you don't know.

  Spokane almost dead last on Washington's safest cities list

    KHQ.COM - The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released the safest cities in Washington for 2018... and Spokane did not impress. To determine the order of the ranking the Council used data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report. Spokane ranked almost dead last coming in at number 79 (there were only 80 cities on the list).

  UPDATE: Kent Police arrest man suspected of trying to rape barista

    KENT, Wash. - Kent police said they arrested a man Wednesday morning who was seen on surveillance video early Tuesday breaking into a bikini barista stand and abducting the barista at knifepoint before trying to rape her outside. The arrest was made after investigators received multiple tips identifying the suspect. 

  Managers of Spokane Valley motel, 6 others arrested on drug and property crime charges following two-month investigation

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-month investigation into criminal activity at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley resulted in a massive raid and the arrest of 8 people early Tuesday morning. The Red Top Motel has had more than 100 calls for service since the beginning of the year, with many of those calls resulting in the arrest of known criminals who commonly traffic in drugs and stolen property.

