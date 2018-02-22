Trump says guns only for 'gun adept teachers'Posted: Updated:
Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects
DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.>>
Spanaway father shoots man prowling outside children's room
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a father shot a burglary suspect outside of his home south of Tacoma in Spanaway. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the father spotted the suspect crotched in the window of his infant and toddler's room early Monday. The News Tribune reports the sheriff's office said Tuesday that the father yelled at the suspect to stop before firing four times, hitting the suspect twice. Officials say the 24-year-old suspec...>>
Coeur d'Alene deputy city administrator resigns after DUI arrest
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene's deputy city administrator was booked into jail over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence and released on a $500 bond according to jail booking records. Sam Taylor of Post Falls was arrested just after midnight on Monday near the intersection of Highway 53 and Highway 41 in Rathdrum.>>
Spokane gas station's stolen propane tanks appear to be for sale online
SPOKANE, Wash. - Last month thieves hit a gas station in north Spokane and were caught on camera getting away with 12 brand new propane tanks worth more than $500. The business, Divine's on Nevada and Wellesley, reported the theft to police and posted about it online. "We do a lot with the community as far as working with SNAP and other agencies to fill propane for customers in need who use it to heat their home," said Divine's manager Sonya Bray.>>
Flyers found at EWU violate campus policy
CHENEY, Wash.- "Your professor is scared of this book: White Identity." This is just one of the few flyers that were posted along the Eastern Washington University campus by a group called Identity Evropa. It's a group according to their website that says, "We are the future. America first. End immigration." The flyers have since been taken down at EWU.>>
Two accused of string of purse-snatchings make first appearance in court
SPOKANE, Wash. - The two accused of a string of purse snatchings over the weekend appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors said they’re planning on filing more charges against them after getting word that one of the victims might not walk again due to her injuries. Police say Katie Kinney and Trystan Clark were arrested for the purse snatchings. One of their victims included 75-year-old Kathy Kohlieber. She’s in the hospital for a broken pelvis....>>
Trump says guns only for 'gun adept teachers'
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is continuing to talk about the possibility of arming teachers, saying he means concealed weapons for "gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best." Trump spoke on Twitter Thursday morning. He tweeted: "I never said 'give teachers guns' like was stated on Fake News CNN & NBC.">>
Vermont firefighter charged with lighting children's hands on fire
FERRISBURGH, Vt. - A Vermont firefighter is charged with lighting his children's hands on fire in what he told police was an attempt to teach them about poor decision-making.>>
Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects
DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.>>
Drought ends: American women beat Canada 3-2 in SO for gold
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) - Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored in the first extra round of the first shootout tiebreaker in Olympic women's hockey history to give the United States the gold medal with a 3-2 victory over Canada. Maddie Rooney stopped Meghan Agosta on her second try of Thursday's shootout to clinch it.>>
Spokane gas station's stolen propane tanks appear to be for sale online
SPOKANE, Wash. - Last month thieves hit a gas station in north Spokane and were caught on camera getting away with 12 brand new propane tanks worth more than $500. The business, Divine's on Nevada and Wellesley, reported the theft to police and posted about it online. "We do a lot with the community as far as working with SNAP and other agencies to fill propane for customers in need who use it to heat their home," said Divine's manager Sonya Bray.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, February 21st
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, February 21st.>>
Again the question: Could armed teachers stop shootings?
In the aftermath of the latest mass school shooting, President Donald Trump has raised the idea of arming teachers. Trump says that had one of the victims, an assistant football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, been armed, "he would have shot and that would have been the end of it.">>
Montana boy accused of making school threats faces charges
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana boy has been arrested and charged for allegations that he made threats against schools in Philipsburg. Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson said on Wednesday that the boy has been charged with felony intimidation and three counts of misdemeanor assault. He is being held at a youth facility. The Missoulian reports that no students were harmed in the incident, but the sheriff said with "recent events nationwide" all threats against ...>>
Coeur d'Alene deputy city administrator resigns after DUI arrest
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene's deputy city administrator was booked into jail over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence and released on a $500 bond according to jail booking records. Sam Taylor of Post Falls was arrested just after midnight on Monday near the intersection of Highway 53 and Highway 41 in Rathdrum.>>
Colombia arrests cop who got Escobar for money laundering
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) - The Colombian cop who commanded the operation that killed drug kingpin Pablo Escobar has been arrested for laundering money on behalf of a demobilized right-wing militia. Colombia*s chief prosecutor said retired Col. Hugo Aguilar was detained Wednesday. Authorities accuse Aguilar of amassing a fortune worth over $5.2 million from his ties to the now-defunct Central Bolivar militia. The investigation against Aguilar started last year when h...>>
