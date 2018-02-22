Vermont firefighter charged with lighting children's hands on fi - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Vermont firefighter charged with lighting children's hands on fire

Posted: Updated:
FERRISBURGH, Vt -

A Vermont firefighter is charged with lighting his children's hands on fire in what he told police was an attempt to teach them about poor decision-making.
  
Twenty-eight-year-old Levi Dykema, of Ferrisburgh, is facing three counts of reckless endangerment after police say he covered the hands of his children, ages 5, 7 and 10, with hand sanitizer and ignited it. WCAX-TV reports he is also accused of posting video of the event to social media.
  
Dykema, who has pleaded not guilty, told police he was demonstrating the flammability of sanitizer and attempting to teach them about poor decision-making. Police say the children were not injured, but could have been seriously burned.
  
The Charlotte Select Board says Dykema has been suspended from his position as a volunteer firefighter.
  

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects

    Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:22 AM EST2018-02-22 13:22:31 GMT

    DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.

    >>

    DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.

    >>

  • Spanaway father shoots man prowling outside children's room

    Spanaway father shoots man prowling outside children's room

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 5:40 PM EST2018-02-21 22:40:34 GMT
    Spanaway father shoots man prowling outside children's roomSpanaway father shoots man prowling outside children's room

     SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a father shot a burglary suspect outside of his home south of Tacoma in Spanaway. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the father spotted the suspect crotched in the window of his infant and toddler's room early Monday. The News Tribune reports the sheriff's office said Tuesday that the father yelled at the suspect to stop before firing four times, hitting the suspect twice. Officials say the 24-year-old suspec...

    >>

     SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a father shot a burglary suspect outside of his home south of Tacoma in Spanaway. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the father spotted the suspect crotched in the window of his infant and toddler's room early Monday. The News Tribune reports the sheriff's office said Tuesday that the father yelled at the suspect to stop before firing four times, hitting the suspect twice. Officials say the 24-year-old suspec...

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene deputy city administrator resigns after DUI arrest

    Coeur d'Alene deputy city administrator resigns after DUI arrest

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:15 PM EST2018-02-22 04:15:16 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene's deputy city administrator was booked into jail over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence and released on a $500 bond according to jail booking records. Sam Taylor of Post Falls was arrested just after midnight on Monday near the intersection of Highway 53 and Highway 41 in Rathdrum.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene's deputy city administrator was booked into jail over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence and released on a $500 bond according to jail booking records. Sam Taylor of Post Falls was arrested just after midnight on Monday near the intersection of Highway 53 and Highway 41 in Rathdrum.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Trump says guns only for 'gun adept teachers'

    Trump says guns only for 'gun adept teachers'

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:37 AM EST2018-02-22 13:37:57 GMT

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is continuing to talk about the possibility of arming teachers, saying he means concealed weapons for "gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best." Trump spoke on Twitter Thursday morning. He tweeted: "I never said 'give teachers guns' like was stated on Fake News CNN & NBC." 

    >>

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is continuing to talk about the possibility of arming teachers, saying he means concealed weapons for "gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best." Trump spoke on Twitter Thursday morning. He tweeted: "I never said 'give teachers guns' like was stated on Fake News CNN & NBC." 

    >>

  • Vermont firefighter charged with lighting children's hands on fire

    Vermont firefighter charged with lighting children's hands on fire

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:37 AM EST2018-02-22 13:37:17 GMT

    FERRISBURGH, Vt. - A Vermont firefighter is charged with lighting his children's hands on fire in what he told police was an attempt to teach them about poor decision-making.  

    >>

    FERRISBURGH, Vt. - A Vermont firefighter is charged with lighting his children's hands on fire in what he told police was an attempt to teach them about poor decision-making.  Twenty-eight-year-old Levi Dykema, of Ferrisburgh, is facing three counts of reckless endangerment after police say he covered the hands of his children, ages 5, 7 and 10, with hand sanitizer and ignited it. WCAX-TV reports he is also accused of posting video of the event to social media.

    >>

  • Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects

    Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:22 AM EST2018-02-22 13:22:31 GMT

    DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.

    >>

    DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.

    >>
    •   