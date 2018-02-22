Canadian medal winner takes off silver medal right after it's pu - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Canadian medal winner takes off silver medal right after it's put on her neck

Posted: Updated:

KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
 
One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday.
 
Larocque says, "It's just so hard." She says, "We wanted gold but didn't get it."
 
Canadian coach Laura Schuler says, "There's not a lot of words that can describe how you feel. It was a great game of hockey."
 
The U.S. beat Canada in a shootout to win their first Olympic gold in women's hockey since 1998. Canada had won the last four Olympic gold medals.

