Canadian women's hockey player apologizes for removing medal

Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car
SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom>>
Ohio student arrested for viral Facebook “SHS” threat
SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of you have reached out to KHQ, concerned after you saw a Facebook post that went viral on Wednesday, causing concern across the nation. The post was made under the Facebook profile “Ray Andres.” The person behind the post threatened to bring a gun to school and referred to the school as “SHS.” According to WHIO News, the FBI and Clark County Deputies were able to pinpoint the location of where the social>>
Spokane officials push for bill to reduce property crime and auto thefts in Spokane
Spokane, Wash. On Monday, city and county officials traveled to Olympia to push for Senate Bill 5539. Bill 5539, would establish a pilot program for the supervision of those who are convicted of felonies relating to car theft, after being released from prison. Spokane County has the some of highest recorded numbers of property crimes in the country. Spokane comes nearly dead last as one of Washington States least safest cities "If you were to ask any officer working>>
Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects
DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.>>
Pasco Police believe man arrested in Spokane could solve 32-year-old murder case
PASCO, Wash. - A 32-year-old murder case is about to close with an arrest. Pasco Police Detectives have gone to Spokane to interview the suspect, a 50-year-old former Pasco resident, Theodore Milam, about the presence of his DNA at a 1986 murder scene at the Pasco Boat Basin (Schlagel Park). The homicide victim, Robert James McDonald Jr of Richland, was 40 years old on Feb. 25, 1986, when visitors to the park saw a body floating>>
Canadian women's hockey player apologizes for removing medal
KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics. One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday. Larocque says, "It's just so hard.">>
Canadian women's hockey player apologizes for removing medal
KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics. One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday. Larocque says, "It's just so hard.">>
Germany knocks Canada out of men's hockey in semifinal upset
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) - Germany has knocked Canada out of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympics with a shocking 4-3 upset in the semifinals. Brooks Macek, Matthias Plachta, Frank Mauer and Patrick Hager scored as Germany got off to a fast start. Canada trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before battling back to cut the deficit to one in the third period.>>
2 injured in shooting at Southern Louisiana University
HAMMOND, La. (AP) - Southeastern Louisiana University says two people have suffered non-life threatening injuries after gunshots were fired on campus. In a Friday morning tweet, the school says there's no current threat to campus and university police are investigating the incident. No other details were immediately available. (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.>>
Fatal apartment fire at Hartson and Perry on Spokane's lower south hill
Fatal apartment fire at Hartson and Perry on Spokane's lower south hillSPOKANE, Wash.- One person is dead in a fatal fire at the Liberty Park Terrace Apartments on the lower South Hill. The fire was confined to one apartment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building was evacuated but everyone has returned back inside. No roads blocked at this time. BREAKING: Fatal Apartment Fire at Hartson and Perry>>SPOKANE, Wash.- One person is dead in a fatal fire at the Liberty Park Terrace Apartments on the lower South Hill. The fire was confined to one apartment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building was evacuated but everyone has returned back inside. No roads blocked at this time. BREAKING: Fatal Apartment Fire at Hartson and Perry>>
Trump calls on Mexico to block MS-13 gang members
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is calling on Mexico to block MS-13 gang members from traveling through their country on the way to the U.S. Trump tweets that gang members are being removed "by the thousands" by federal law enforcement agents, "but these killers come back in from El Salvador, and through Mexico, like water.">>
Russian bobsledder fails doping test at Olympics
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The president of the Russian Bobsled Federation says a bobsledder whose crew finished 12th in the women's competition has tested positive for a banned substance. Alexander Zubkov says a drug-test sample that pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva gave Sunday was positive for a banned heart medication. The women's race was Wednesday.>>
Florida doctor gets 17 years for one of history's largest Medicare frauds, stealing $73 million
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced a politically prominent Florida eye doctor to 17 years in prison for stealing $73 million in one of history's largest Medicare frauds. U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra sentenced Dr. Salomon Melgen on Thursday for 67 crimes including health care fraud, submitting false claims and falsifying records in patients' files. He could have given Melgen a life sentence.>>
Pasco Police believe man arrested in Spokane could solve 32-year-old murder case
PASCO, Wash. - A 32-year-old murder case is about to close with an arrest. Pasco Police Detectives have gone to Spokane to interview the suspect, a 50-year-old former Pasco resident, Theodore Milam, about the presence of his DNA at a 1986 murder scene at the Pasco Boat Basin (Schlagel Park). The homicide victim, Robert James McDonald Jr of Richland, was 40 years old on Feb. 25, 1986, when visitors to the park saw a body floating>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 22nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 22nd.>>
Street Crimes Unit snags car thief in Moses Lake surveillance operation
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - While on routine patrol Thursday, a Moses Lake Police Officer located a stolen vehicle, parked and unoccupied in the Peninsula area. The stolen vehicle was located with the assistance of the automatic license plate reader mounted on the vehicle, which is capable of checking thousands of vehicles an hour to see if they are stolen. Several of the department's street crimes detectives set up surveillance on the vehicle, and waited for someone to return.>>
