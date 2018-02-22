Canadian women's hockey player apologizes for removing medal

UPDATE: Canadian defenseman Jocelyne Larocque says she wishes she hadn't taken off her silver medal almost immediately after it was placed around her neck at the Pyeongchang Olympics.



Larocque issued a statement through Team Canada apologizing to the IOC, International Ice Hockey Federation, the Pyeongchang Olympic Organizing Committee, the Canadian Olympic Committee, Hockey Canada and her teammates and fans.



She says her emotions got the best of her Thursday after a 3-2 shootout loss to the United States and she meant no disrespect. Larocque says she takes being a role model and representing Canada seriously and is truly sorry that her actions did not represent her values or those of her family and team.



The general manager of Canada's national team programs says they expect professionalism and sportsmanship from their players.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics.



One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday.



Larocque says, "It's just so hard." She says, "We wanted gold but didn't get it."



Canadian coach Laura Schuler says, "There's not a lot of words that can describe how you feel. It was a great game of hockey."



The U.S. beat Canada in a shootout to win their first Olympic gold in women's hockey since 1998. Canada had won the last four Olympic gold medals.

