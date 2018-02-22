Trump tweets support for NRA, weighs gun limits - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump tweets support for NRA, weighs gun limits

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump is offering a full-throated backing of the National Rifle Association.
  
Trump says on Twitter Thursday: "What many people don't understand, or don't want to understand, is that Wayne, Chris and the folks who work so hard at the NRA are Great People and Great American Patriots. They love our Country and will do the right thing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
  
The president, a strong supporter of gun rights, is publicly weighing some gun control measures in the wake of the school shooting in Florida last week that left 17 dead.
  
He has expressed interest in strengthening background checks, banning "bump stock" style devices and raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.


  
____
  
9:08 a.m.
  
President Donald Trump is meeting with state and local officials from around the country to discuss school safety.
  
The White House says attendees at a session Thursday include Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, both Republicans. The Democratic Mayor of Parkland, Florida, Christine Hunschofsky, will also participate. She is the mayor of the town where 17 people were killed in a school shooting last week.
  
Trump will also hear from local police, health and education officials. He is seeking to show action in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
  
On Wednesday, Trump heard from students and parents impacted by the Parkland shooting, as well as past mass shootings.
  
____
  
8:23 a.m.
  
President Donald Trump says he wants to see action on a series of gun control measures, saying "Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue - I hope!"
  
Trump was speaking on Twitter Thursday. He says: "I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks!"
  
He did not immediately offer more details.
  
Trump appeared to be endorsing a plan to raise the minimum age to buy assault-type weapons.
  
He has previously expressed interest in efforts to strengthen the federal background check system. It was not clear if he would back closing loopholes that permit loose private sales on the internet and at gun shows.
  
____
  
7:49 a.m.
  
President Donald Trump is continuing to talk about the possibility of arming teachers, saying he means concealed weapons for "gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best."
  
Trump spoke on Twitter Thursday morning. He tweeted: "I never said 'give teachers guns' like was stated on Fake News CNN & NBC." Trump says that giving concealed weapons to highly trained teachers would allow them to, in his words, "immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions."
  
Trump added: "Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this." He says: "ATTACKS WOULD END!"
  
At a White House listening session on gun violence Wednesday, Trump raised the idea of arming some teachers with concealed weapons.
  
____
  
12:11 a.m.
  
President Donald Trump is pledging to be "very strong on background checks." And he suggests he'd support allowing some teachers and other school employees to carry concealed weapons to be ready for intruders.
  
Trump listened intently Wednesday to the raw emotion as students and parents appealed to the president to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.
  
The president had invited the teen survivors of school violence and parents of murdered children in a show of his resolve against gun violence in the wake of last week's shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and in past years at schools in Connecticut and Colorado. The latest episode has prompted a renewed and growing call for stronger gun control.
  
Trump later tweeted that he would "always remember" the meeting. "So much love in the midst of so much pain. We must not let them down. We must keep our children safe!!"

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects

    Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:22 AM EST2018-02-22 13:22:31 GMT

    DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.

    >>

    DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene deputy city administrator resigns after DUI arrest

    Coeur d'Alene deputy city administrator resigns after DUI arrest

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:15 PM EST2018-02-22 04:15:16 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene's deputy city administrator was booked into jail over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence and released on a $500 bond according to jail booking records. Sam Taylor of Post Falls was arrested just after midnight on Monday near the intersection of Highway 53 and Highway 41 in Rathdrum.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene's deputy city administrator was booked into jail over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence and released on a $500 bond according to jail booking records. Sam Taylor of Post Falls was arrested just after midnight on Monday near the intersection of Highway 53 and Highway 41 in Rathdrum.

    >>

  • Spanaway father shoots man prowling outside children's room

    Spanaway father shoots man prowling outside children's room

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 5:40 PM EST2018-02-21 22:40:34 GMT
    Spanaway father shoots man prowling outside children's roomSpanaway father shoots man prowling outside children's room

     SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a father shot a burglary suspect outside of his home south of Tacoma in Spanaway. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the father spotted the suspect crotched in the window of his infant and toddler's room early Monday. The News Tribune reports the sheriff's office said Tuesday that the father yelled at the suspect to stop before firing four times, hitting the suspect twice. Officials say the 24-year-old suspec...

    >>

     SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a father shot a burglary suspect outside of his home south of Tacoma in Spanaway. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the father spotted the suspect crotched in the window of his infant and toddler's room early Monday. The News Tribune reports the sheriff's office said Tuesday that the father yelled at the suspect to stop before firing four times, hitting the suspect twice. Officials say the 24-year-old suspec...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Trump wants to ban bump stocks, ATF doesn't know if it can

    Trump wants to ban bump stocks, ATF doesn't know if it can

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:20 AM EST2018-02-22 16:20:55 GMT

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is telling his Justice Department to ban rapid-fire bump stock devices like those used in last year's massacre in Las Vegas. But some officials in the department are not sure they can. The president's surprise order this week comes as the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is deep in a review of whether it has the power to regulate bump stocks without action from Congress. 

    >>

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is telling his Justice Department to ban rapid-fire bump stock devices like those used in last year's massacre in Las Vegas. But some officials in the department are not sure they can. The president's surprise order this week comes as the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is deep in a review of whether it has the power to regulate bump stocks without action from Congress. 

    >>

  • So long, free Footlongs: Subway to shake up rewards program

    So long, free Footlongs: Subway to shake up rewards program

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:20 AM EST2018-02-22 16:20:33 GMT

    NEW YORK - Subway is shaking up its loyalty program, giving customers the ability to earn $2 discounts instead of free Footlongs. The changes, taking place next month, are part of Subway's attempts to revamp its image, lure people back to its restaurants and fight falling sales. With the new loyally program, customers who spend $50 will get a $2 discount they can use on any menu item.

    >>

    NEW YORK - Subway is shaking up its loyalty program, giving customers the ability to earn $2 discounts instead of free Footlongs. The changes, taking place next month, are part of Subway's attempts to revamp its image, lure people back to its restaurants and fight falling sales. With the new loyally program, customers who spend $50 will get a $2 discount they can use on any menu item.

    >>

  • Trump says guns only for 'gun adept teachers'

    Trump says guns only for 'gun adept teachers'

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:06 AM EST2018-02-22 16:06:55 GMT

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is continuing to talk about the possibility of arming teachers, saying he means concealed weapons for "gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best." Trump spoke on Twitter Thursday morning. He tweeted: "I never said 'give teachers guns' like was stated on Fake News CNN & NBC." 

    >>

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is continuing to talk about the possibility of arming teachers, saying he means concealed weapons for "gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best." Trump spoke on Twitter Thursday morning. He tweeted: "I never said 'give teachers guns' like was stated on Fake News CNN & NBC." 

    >>
    •   