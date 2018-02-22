Close up shows President Trump's notes from listening session with gun violence survivors

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is pledging action after students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence. Trump says that could include the possibility of arming teachers.



The president largely listened during the session Wednesday at the White House, but he also came equipped with a note card of five talking points written in black marker.



It wasn't clear what all the talking points said, but a close up shot of the notes showed that the first talking point read, "What would you most want me to know about your experience?"



The second talking point appears to read, "What can we do to help you feel safe?"



Talking points three and four are obscured by the president's hand but the fifth talking point reads, "I hear you."

President Donald Trump holds notes during a White House listening session with students and parents affected by school shootings. (AP Photo by Carolyn Kaster) pic.twitter.com/Z0lZbSVaoF — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) February 21, 2018