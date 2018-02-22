Trump wants to ban bump stocks, ATF doesn't know if it can

Trump wants to ban bump stocks, ATF doesn't know if it canPosted: Updated:
Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects
DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.
Canadian medal winner takes off silver medal right after it's put on her neck
KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics. One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday. Larocque says, "It's just so hard."
Coeur d'Alene deputy city administrator resigns after DUI arrest
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene's deputy city administrator was booked into jail over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence and released on a $500 bond according to jail booking records. Sam Taylor of Post Falls was arrested just after midnight on Monday near the intersection of Highway 53 and Highway 41 in Rathdrum.
Spokane gas station's stolen propane tanks appear to be for sale online
SPOKANE, Wash. - Last month thieves hit a gas station in north Spokane and were caught on camera getting away with 12 brand new propane tanks worth more than $500. The business, Divine's on Nevada and Wellesley, reported the theft to police and posted about it online. "We do a lot with the community as far as working with SNAP and other agencies to fill propane for customers in need who use it to heat their home," said Divine's manager Sonya Bray.
Spanaway father shoots man prowling outside children's room
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a father shot a burglary suspect outside of his home south of Tacoma in Spanaway. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the father spotted the suspect crotched in the window of his infant and toddler's room early Monday. The News Tribune reports the sheriff's office said Tuesday that the father yelled at the suspect to stop before firing four times, hitting the suspect twice. Officials say the 24-year-old suspec...
Close up shows President Trump's notes from listening session with gun violence survivors
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is pledging action after students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence. Trump says that could include the possibility of arming teachers. The president largely listened during the session Wednesday at the White House, but he also came equipped with a note card of five talking points written in black marker.
NRA says left exploiting Florida school shooting
WASHINGTON - Leaders of the National Rifle Association are accusing supporters of gun control of exploiting the mass school shooting in Florida to promote an anti-gun agenda. NRA leader Wayne LaPierre spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
Trump wants to ban bump stocks, ATF doesn't know if it can
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is telling his Justice Department to ban rapid-fire bump stock devices like those used in last year's massacre in Las Vegas. But some officials in the department are not sure they can. The president's surprise order this week comes as the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is deep in a review of whether it has the power to regulate bump stocks without action from Congress.
Close up shows President Trump's notes from listening session with gun violence survivors
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is pledging action after students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence. Trump says that could include the possibility of arming teachers. The president largely listened during the session Wednesday at the White House, but he also came equipped with a note card of five talking points written in black marker.>>
So long, free Footlongs: Subway to shake up rewards program
NEW YORK - Subway is shaking up its loyalty program, giving customers the ability to earn $2 discounts instead of free Footlongs. The changes, taking place next month, are part of Subway's attempts to revamp its image, lure people back to its restaurants and fight falling sales. With the new loyally program, customers who spend $50 will get a $2 discount they can use on any menu item.
Trump says guns only for 'gun adept teachers'
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is continuing to talk about the possibility of arming teachers, saying he means concealed weapons for "gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best." Trump spoke on Twitter Thursday morning. He tweeted: "I never said 'give teachers guns' like was stated on Fake News CNN & NBC."
Trump tweets support for NRA, weighs gun limits
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is offering a full-throated backing of the National Rifle Association. Trump says on Twitter Thursday: "What many people don't understand, or don't want to understand, is that Wayne, Chris and the folks who work so hard at the NRA are Great People and Great American Patriots. They love our Country and will do the right thing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Canadian medal winner takes off silver medal right after it's put on her neck
KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics. One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday. Larocque says, "It's just so hard.">>
Vermont firefighter charged with lighting children's hands on fire
FERRISBURGH, Vt. - A Vermont firefighter is charged with lighting his children's hands on fire in what he told police was an attempt to teach them about poor decision-making.
Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects
DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.>>
Drought ends: American women beat Canada 3-2 in SO for gold
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) - Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored in the first extra round of the first shootout tiebreaker in Olympic women's hockey history to give the United States the gold medal with a 3-2 victory over Canada. Maddie Rooney stopped Meghan Agosta on her second try of Thursday's shootout to clinch it.
