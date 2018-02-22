NRA says left exploiting Florida school shooting - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

NRA says left exploiting Florida school shooting

WASHINGTON -

Leaders of the National Rifle Association are accusing supporters of gun control of exploiting the mass school shooting in Florida to promote an anti-gun agenda.
  
NRA leader Wayne LaPierre spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference. He says Democrats like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy are eager to blame the NRA and are calling "for even more government control."
  
He says opponents of gun rights want to "sweep under the carpet" the failure of school safety, families "and even the unbelievable failure of the FBI" to prevent the shootings.
  
LaPierre and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch are addressing conservatives at CPAC.


  
Loesch says many in the media "love mass shootings," adding, "crying white mothers are ratings gold."

