Bomb squad called to Naval Base Kitsap for suspicious person with package

BANGOR, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says the Navy's nuclear submarine base and its undersea warfare center in Kitsap County were closed due to a potential threat.



KOMO-TV reports that Lt. Robert Brazas says a suspect in a vehicle Thursday tried to enter the Naval Base Kitsap at Bangor, which is home to the Navy's Trident submarine fleet and strategic nuclear weapons facility.



Brazas says the suspect was detained and suspicious items were found in the vehicle.



All gates have been closed at the Bangor submarine base and at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Keyport, which are located a few miles apart in Kitsap County.



The on-ramp from Highway 3 to the Bangor base also has been closed down.



