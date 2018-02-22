Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 22nd

BOSTON (AP) - Authorities say a Massachusetts trolley driver paid a man $2,000 to attack him while wearing a Halloween mask so the driver could fraudulently collect workers' compensation and disability insurance.

A Suffolk County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Thomas Lucey on charges of insurance fraud, workers' compensation fraud, misleading a police investigation and perjury.

Prosecutors say the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority driver reported the man pulled him out of a trolley shortly after midnight on Oct. 30, 2016, and punched him repeatedly. The attacker wore a mask and carried a plastic pumpkin.

Authorities say they lifted fingerprints from the pumpkin left behind at the scene to find the man and that he said Lucey paid him for the phony attack.

An attorney for Lucey couldn't immediately be reached Thursday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania middle school canceled classes after a student who said he was sleepwalking was found inside the building.

State police say the seventh-grade student called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to report he was inside Wendover Middle School in Hempfield Township.

The student told authorities he had been sleepwalking and woke up inside the school. Police say the student entered the school through a window and wandered around for about 15 minutes.

Police say the student lives about 4 miles from the school.

The Hempfield Area School District canceled classes Wednesday due to security concerns, and police swept the building. The district says Wednesday's incident is not connected to another student's arrest earlier this week for threatening to shoot a female student.

Classes were scheduled to resume Thursday.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A Kansas woman is facing a pricey lawsuit after a bank accused her of making dozens of withdrawals from a faulty ATM that was dispensing $100 bills instead of $5 bills, a local report said Tuesday.

The Central National Bank in Wichita claimed in a Jan. 22 lawsuit that Christina C. Ochoa knew the ATM wasn't functioning properly and used it to receive as much money as possible, The Wichita Eagle said.

Ochoa reportedly made more than 50 withdrawals over five days in mid-January, several of which were done in the middle of the night, according to documents obtained by The Eagle. The bank wants her to pay back $11,607.36 plus interest, the outlet said.

The lawsuit also names Ochoa's mother, Christy, since she reportedly drove her daughter to the bank.

A screen shot of Central National Bank in Wichita, Kansas, according to The Wichita Eagle. (Google Street View)

"The first time the ATM dispensed more money than what was due ... Christina and Christy had a duty to return the surplus funds to the bank. ... Not only did they fail to (do) so, but they capitalized on the situation by making a series of over fifty (50) structured withdrawals, most within minutes of each other, and transacted at all hours of the night in order to expose Central to more loss," the lawsuit reportedly said.

The bank claims that instead of the $1,485 Christina should have received, she was actually given $14,120.

The Wichita Eagle spoke to the Ochoas, who said they did nothing wrong. Christy Ochoa told the outlet that her daughter never received larger bills and has receipts as proof of her transactions.

Christy claimed that her daughter made that many transactions in the short period of time because she wanted enough $5 bills to create a "money cake" as a gift for someone, The Eagle said.

"You can't type in the number of fives you want at the ATM, so that's why we did multiple transactions," Christy told the outlet. She also said her daughter had to use the ATM because the bank was closed.

After the ATM's issue was acknowledged by the bank, they told Christina to give back the extra money and she "wholly refused to do so," The Eagle said, citing the lawsuit.

The bank reportedly then held the remaining money in Christina's account, in order to settle some of the deficit, in addition to a direct deposit received on Jan. 30 totaling more than $600.

Central National Bank is also trying to seize two cars that the Ochoas bought while the ATM was malfunctioning, alleging that the $3,000 down payment for one of them "was made up entirely of one hundred dollar bills," according to the lawsuit.

Christy Ochoa maintained that the cars were bought with money acquired in a car wreck settlement and a student loan.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A catastrophe was avoided Saturday thanks to a Pennsylvania police officer.

A "curious" cat got himself in a messy situation when he got stuck in a garbage disposal at a Wayne house in Tredyffrin Township, about 24 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

"It was a 'kitten situation' this past Saturday in Tredyffrin Township, after our Officers were called to the Residence of a Family in the Wayne section whose cat got just a lil' TOO curious - and was stuck in their garbage disposal!" Tredyffrin Township Police Department wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

A picture of the cat showed its wet head poking out of the disposal underneath the sink. Tredyffrin Township Sgt. Brian Hughes arrived at the scene to help the family free the cat by using coconut oil.

"After grabbing a few tools, and a bit of coconut oil, SGT. Hughes worked for an hour to safely disassemble the disposal and successfully free the trapped feline!" the department explained.

Fortunately, the cat was unharmed. It's unclear exactly how the feline got into the garbage disposal in the first place.

The department added, "Who says only Firefighters rescue cats," referring to the image of firefighters being called to save felines stuck in trees.

Facebook user Lynn Allendorf Naimoli, who appeared to be the cat's owner, commented on the post Wednesday, saying Hughes and her son worked to "calmly" release the cat named Sam.

"He is fine now, but has been trying to find the 'monster' who pulled him in!" she wrote.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ST. LOUIS, MO - A morning radio show host gave birth live on the air Tuesday. Cassiday Proctor can be heard weekday mornings on 106.5 FM "The Arch." She brought listeners with her through her pregnancy and then her labor at the hospital, all during morning drive-time.

Arch program director Scott Roddy tells the Riverfront Times that she started experiencing labor pains Monday. There were some complications with the labor that had Proctor give birth by Caesarean section.

The radio station coordinated with nurses to help broadcast the birth. A healthy baby boy was born Tuesday at 7:45am, smack in the middle of rush hour.

Listeners have been a large part of the pregnancy. They voted to name the child Jameson in January.

Spencer's Neighborhood can be heard on 106.5 FM weekdays from 5am to 9am. There are several fill-in hosts for Cassiday while she is on maternity leave.

You can listen to the broadcast of the birth here:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Sky News) A police officer has appeared at a disciplinary hearing after he was accused of taking a colleague's tin of biscuits and lying about it.

PC Thomas Hooper, a Metropolitan Police Constable attached to the Kingston unit, is said to have taken a two-tier tin of biscuits from a communal area, and then given a false account, on 7 May, 2016.

But the officer claims he intended to share the sweet treat, and offered to replace them.

Charles Apthrop, representing the Met Police at the tribunal, said the matter related to whether or not he had breached professional standards.

Mr Apthrop said: "The appropriate authority's perspective is that it is not the value of what was taken, it is what was done.

"It shows clear evidence of misappropriation of property. The officer was aware it belonged to someone else and the officer has taken it."

He added that by taking the biscuits, PC Hooper showed a "fundamental lack of integrity".

Panel chairman Naheed Asjad asked then inspector Sarah Blake: "You have a sergeant and an inspector and a box of biscuits that have gone missing and the only thing you can come up with is to refer the matter to DPS (Directorate of Professional Standards)?"

She said that "the option of going to the DPS was because of the gravity of the incident".

It has not been made clear what kind of biscuits he took

Image:

It has not been made clear what kind of biscuits he took. File pic

Answering the point that the offer was made to replace the biscuits, Ms Blake said: "By that time the biscuits had been eaten and, in my mind, theft is theft.

"How was he going to put the biscuits back?"

PC Hooper denies two allegations of breaching professional standards.

He is also accused of applying to have a fixed penalty notice cancelled, when he triggered a speed camera, as he travelled at 51mph in a 30mph zone.

PC Hooper was driving the transit van in response mode, but is said to have no reason to have done so.

He claims he was transporting a male patient from a mental health unit to the station in Kingston, south west London, when the air conditioning stopped working. He said it was a health hazard because the patient had already been sick.

He is accused of lying about both the biscuit and the driving incident.

Inspector Mark Bullen spoke to PC Hooper after the incident and told the hearing: "My assumption was that the biscuits had been part of the tea club. I remember quite clearly telling him that this could be construed as theft and worst-case scenario as discreditable conduct."

Mr Bullen said there had been no reason for the manner in which PC Hooper drove in the second incident.

He added that PC Hooper could have cleaned the vehicle and placed it out of service instead of driven it "aggressively" back to the station.

The hearing will continue on Tuesday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) - It doesn't take much to slow down the New York subway system.

On Friday afternoon, one bundle of fur stopped train service on a transit line between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Officer George Tsourovakas (tsoo-roh-VAH'-kahs) says a poodle named Dakota got away from a Brooklyn park run near the Manhattan Bridge and dashed into the York Street station, making it to the tracks of the F train and running southbound on the northbound tracks. To spare the animal, power was turned off and service to Manhattan ground to a halt for about an hour so the poodle could be rescued.

Officers responded, finally catching the dog two subway stations away, trailed by both Dakota's dog walker and its owner.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Haldwani, Uttarakhand, India - A micro sculptor in India claimed he had made the world's smallest pencil Thursday.

The pencil is less than five millimeters long and a half millimeter thick.

It was made from a single piece of wood.

It contains a tiny graphite rod and painted red and black.

Its creator must use a pair of tongs to write with it.

The creator is an artist for a local medical college.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) An adult entertainment company has come out with a new sex toy that's really saucy: a vibrator that orders pizza after your orgasm.

On Thursday morning, adult entertainment company CamSoda introduced the "RubGrub," an interactive vibrator that orders food after you're done using it for its original purpose.

According to a press release, this diddle-and-dine device comes with an internet-connected button on one end that's similar to the button on the Amazon Dash Wand.

Once a person programs their payment, delivery and order information, the RubGrub connects to your local pizza place through its application programming interface, or API, which is how two pieces of software communicate with each other. So, whenever a person is done pleasuring themselves, they can order a pizza just by pushing a button.

The vibrator will only be connected to Domino's at first, but CamSoda Vice President Daryn Parker predicts other national chains will jump on his product once they sense the buzz.

The RubGrub is a vibrator that allows users to order pizza thanks to a button connected to the internet.

Domino's may be a little touchy about being connected to a sex toy ? a company spokesperson told HuffPost the chain knows nothing about the RubGrub ? but the device is able to order pizza from the chain because its API is public, Parker explained.

The RubGrub solves a problem few realized existed, he added.

"Masturbation, while ultimately enjoyable, can be a strenuous physical activity during which an individual exerts a lot of energy and burns many calories. Inevitably, once someone has climaxed, they feel lethargic and hungry," Parker said in the press release. "Now, in order to enjoy your Saturday night, all you need is your RubGrub device. Get off and get stuffed, all with the quick click of a button."

Pizza Hut tried to do something similar (but less sexual) last year when it created a pair of basketball shoes called "Pie Tops" that allowed a person to order pizza by pressing a button on the tongue of one shoe.

The RubGrub is currently in the final stages of development. Parker expects it will be available for purchase in a few months for $19.95.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Sky News) Two men have been arrested after 1kg (2.2lb) of cocaine was found in a pair of fake buttocks at Lisbon Airport.

A Brazilian man carrying the two cushion-like implants, which were attached to a pair of swimming trunks, was detained by Portugal's anti-narcotics agency.

Later, another man was arrested at a train station under suspicion of being due to receive the drugs.

It is not yet clear how police discovered the haul.

The cocaine was hidden in prosthetic buttocks, police say

The cocaine stashed in the fake buttocks was equivalent to at least 5,000 individual portions of the drug, police said.

Drug possession and use is decriminalised in Portugal, but drug trafficking may incur prison sentences of up to 12 years.

