Hero dog shot multiple times protecting teenager from burglars

A 2-year-old German shepherd is being called a hero for risking his life to protect his 16-year-old human best friend when two burglars broke into a Des Moines, Washington home.

According to KIRO , burglars broke into the home Wednesday afternoon. The teenager hid in the closet with his dog, Rex. But Rex soon ran downstairs and confronted the burglars, who beat him until he was bloody. Rex ran back upstairs.

The burglars continued ransacking the house, trashing it room by room. They eventually came to the room where the teenage boy was hiding in the closet. The boy was on the phone with 911. With what little strength he had left, Rex lunged at the burglars. He was shot three times.

The burglars ran away when they heard police sirens coming.

The boy was not hurt, but Rex was in bad shape. When officers first arrived, they thought Rex was dead, but they took him to a vet clinic where doctors were able to stabilize him.

The dog is being called a hero.

"My nephew was protected by his eternal friend until the last bit of strength he had in him to do what his unconditional, loving instinct told him to," family member Susy Cadena said on the GoFundMe page.

The financial goal has already been reached thanks to donations that came pouring in when Rex's story began to spread.

The suspects are still on the loose.