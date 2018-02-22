Police arrest man in Grandview for shots fired during armed robbery at Moses Lake gas station

Police arrest man in Grandview for shots fired during armed robbery at Moses Lake gas stationPosted: Updated:
Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects
DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.>>
Canadian medal winner takes off silver medal right after it's put on her neck
KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics. One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday. Larocque says, "It's just so hard.">>
Coeur d'Alene deputy city administrator resigns after DUI arrest
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene's deputy city administrator was booked into jail over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence and released on a $500 bond according to jail booking records. Sam Taylor of Post Falls was arrested just after midnight on Monday near the intersection of Highway 53 and Highway 41 in Rathdrum.>>
Spokane gas station's stolen propane tanks appear to be for sale online
SPOKANE, Wash. - Last month thieves hit a gas station in north Spokane and were caught on camera getting away with 12 brand new propane tanks worth more than $500. The business, Divine's on Nevada and Wellesley, reported the theft to police and posted about it online. "We do a lot with the community as far as working with SNAP and other agencies to fill propane for customers in need who use it to heat their home," said Divine's manager Sonya Bray.>>
Spanaway father shoots man prowling outside children's room
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a father shot a burglary suspect outside of his home south of Tacoma in Spanaway. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the father spotted the suspect crotched in the window of his infant and toddler's room early Monday. The News Tribune reports the sheriff's office said Tuesday that the father yelled at the suspect to stop before firing four times, hitting the suspect twice. Officials say the 24-year-old suspec...>>
Close up shows President Trump's notes from listening session with gun violence survivors
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is pledging action after students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence. Trump says that could include the possibility of arming teachers. The president largely listened during the session Wednesday at the White House, but he also came equipped with a note card of five talking points written in black marker.>>
Idaho House OKs bill exempting mothers from indecency law
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A proposal to provide legal protections for breastfeeding mothers is advancing through the Idaho Statehouse. The Idaho House on Thursday unanimously approved sending a bill designed to exempt breastfeeding mothers from Idaho's indecent exposure law. Fifteen years ago, Idaho lawmakers killed a similar proposal over fears of women removing blouses and exposing their breasts in public spaces. Forty-nine states, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Isla...>>
Family turns in woman suspected of hitting patrol cars
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A hit-and-run driver who state troopers say took off after crashing into two of their patrol vehicles has been turned in by her own family. KOMO-TV reports the 23-year-old woman is now in the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run. The crashes reportedly happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday while the troopers were responding to a collision on Highway 7 near the Tacoma Dome. A silver midsize SUV hit the two troopers' cars and t...>>
E. Idaho man charged with manslaughter in boating deaths during eclipse
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Prosecutors have charged an eastern Idaho man with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the wake of a boating accident last year that left two Utah residents dead. The Post Register newspaper reports 63 -year-old Michael Kingston of Idaho Falls is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 7. Prosecutors say he negligently operated a boat on Ririe Reservoir on Aug. 21, 2017. An attorney for Kingston could not be immediately reached. According to...>>
Idaho landfill to start turning trash into gas energy in May
BURLEY, Idaho (AP) - Officials say a landfill in southern Idaho could start producing enough energy to power 2,500 homes as early as May. The Times-News newspaper reports that the Milner Butte Landfill near the town of Burley produces methane and other gas from millions of tons of decomposing garbage. Currently the local solid waste district has to burn those gases, but work on a new plan by Southern Idaho Solid Waste Executive Director Josh Bartlome is almost complete.>>
Montana pair arrested with stolen car after stealing merchandise at Hayden Walmart
HAYDEN, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Montana man and woman in the parking lot of the Hayden Walmart after they were discovered driving a stolen vehicle. Deputies say 30-year-old Nancy M. Hartsock and 24-year-old and Chantel M. Talksdifferent, both of Billings, MT had just committed a burglary. On February 21, 2018 at 7:30 p.m., while on routine patrol, a KCSO deputies saw a suspicious vehicle driving through the Hayden Walmart parking lot.>>
Police arrest man in Grandview for shots fired during armed robbery at Moses Lake gas station
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police say shots were fired during an armed robbery at a gas station late Wednesday night. Police responded around 10 p.m. to the Valley Quick Stop on West Valley Road. An employee told police her ex-boyfriend, 44-year-old Sean McFarlen, assaulted her while stealing items and causing damage to the store. McFarlen was reportedly armed and fired multiple shots during the robbery. When the victim attempted to call 911>>
Hero dog shot multiple times protecting teenager from burglars
DES MOINES, Wash. - A 2-year-old German shepherd is being called a hero for risking his life to protect his 16-year-old human best friend when two burglars broke into a Des Moines, Washington home. According to KIRO, burglars broke into the home Wednesday afternoon. The teenager hid in the closet with his dog, Rex. But Rex soon ran downstairs and confronted the burglars, who beat him until he was bloody. Rex ran back upstairs.>>
Troopers issue more than 800 tickets for E-DUI in 2018
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A state law that makes it a crime to drive while using electronic devices has resulted in hundreds of tickets being issued since Jan. 1. The law, titled the Driving Under the Influence of Electronics Act, went into effect in June but law enforcement officers did not start issuing citations until the new year. Washington State Patrol spokesman James Prouty told The Spokesman-Review that troopers in January made 1,677 E-DUI stops statewide and doled out ...>>
Bomb squad called to Naval Base Kitsap for suspicious person with package
BANGOR, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says the Navy's nuclear submarine base and its undersea warfare center in Kitsap County were closed due to a potential threat. KOMO-TV reports that Lt. Robert Brazas says a suspect in a vehicle Thursday tried to enter the Naval Base Kitsap at Bangor, which is home to the Navy's Trident submarine fleet and strategic nuclear weapons facility.>>
Severed foot found on beach belonged to Washington man
SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach belonged to a Washington man. The Seattle Times reports Kitsap County authorities reported 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto missing Sept. 19. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities.>>
