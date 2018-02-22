Police arrest man in Grandview for shots fired during armed robbery at Moses Lake gas station

Moses Lake Police say shots were fired during an armed robbery at a gas station late Wednesday night.

Police responded around 10 p.m. to the Valley Quick Stop on West Valley Road. An employee told police her ex-boyfriend, 44-year-old Sean McFarlen, assaulted her while stealing items and causing damage to the store.

McFarlen was reportedly armed and fired multiple shots during the robbery.

When the victim attempted to call 911, police say McFarlen broke both her cell phone and the business phone, and tried to lock her in a storage closet before continuing to assault her. One of the victim’s attempted calls made it to the 911 call center and officers were dispatched.

McFarlen took off in a stolen BMW with an undisclosed amount of cash and approximately $2,500 in stolen cigarettes. Officers developed information that McFarlen may have fled to the city of Grandview. Officers were able to track McFarlen to a home in Grandview and located the stolen vehicle at the residence just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Due to the nature of the call, the Yakima SWAT Team was called to the scene. Officers made contact with McFarlen in the residence, but he refused to exit for several hours.

"McFarlen apparently used this time to channel his inner Chuck Norris to come up with an ill-fated escape plan," Moses Lake police stated. "Around 7 this morning, McFarlen exited his house, mounted his motorcycle and tried to ride up a ramp and jump over a fence out of his backyard. SWAT team members met him with an accurate application of less lethal shotgun rounds."

McFarlen was arrested for robbery in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, felon in possession of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and malicious mischief in the second degree.

A search warrant was served on the Grandview home and the stolen vehicle. Police reportedly found a firearm, cash and the stolen cigarettes among other evidence.