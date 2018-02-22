Montana pair arrested with stolen car after stealing merchandise at Hayden Walmart

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Montana man and woman in the parking lot of the Hayden Walmart after they were discovered driving a stolen vehicle.

Deputies say 30-year-old Nancy M. Hartsock and 24-year-old and Chantel M. Talksdifferent, both of Billings, MT had just committed a burglary.

On February 21, 2018 at 7:30 p.m., while on routine patrol, a KCSO deputies saw a suspicious vehicle driving through the Hayden Walmart parking lot. Deputies discovered the vehicle, a 1995 Toyota Avalon, was currently listed as stolen out of Billings, MT. After contacting the driver, Hartsock, it was determined that her friend, Talksdifferent, was inside Walmart and had just stolen $422 worth of merchandise from the store. Both were immediately arrested.

Deputies searched the vehicle subsequent to their arrest and discovered drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana.

Hartsock was charged with Poss. of a Stolen Vehicle, Poss. of a Controlled Substance (Meth & Heroin), Poss. of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

Talksdifferent was charged with Poss. of a Controlled Substance (Meth & Heroin), Poss. of Marijuana, Poss. of Paraphernalia, Poss. of Burglary Tools, and Petit Theft.