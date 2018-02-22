Family turns in woman suspected of hitting patrol cars - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Family turns in woman suspected of hitting patrol cars

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Washington State Patrol Courtesy Washington State Patrol
TACOMA, Wash. -

 (AP) - A hit-and-run driver who state troopers say took off after crashing into two of their patrol vehicles has been turned in by her own family.
  
KOMO-TV reports the 23-year-old woman is now in the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run.
  
The crashes reportedly happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday while the troopers were responding to a collision on Highway 7 near the Tacoma Dome.
  
A silver midsize SUV hit the two troopers' cars and then took off. The SUV lost its left front fender and side mirror in the crash.
  
The State Patrol asked for the public's help in tracking down the driver and at around 5 a.m. Thursday her family turned her in, troopers say.
  
The troopers were not injured in the crash.
  
___
  
Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/22/2018 7:20:00 AM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects

    Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:22 AM EST2018-02-22 13:22:31 GMT

    DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.

    >>

    DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.

    >>

  • Canadian medal winner takes off silver medal right after it's put on her neck

    Canadian medal winner takes off silver medal right after it's put on her neck

    Thursday, February 22 2018 9:36 AM EST2018-02-22 14:36:11 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics.   One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday.   Larocque says, "It's just so hard."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics.   One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday.   Larocque says, "It's just so hard."

    >>

  • Severed foot found on beach belonged to Washington man

    Severed foot found on beach belonged to Washington man

    Thursday, February 22 2018 3:25 PM EST2018-02-22 20:25:19 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach belonged to a Washington man. The Seattle Times reports Kitsap County authorities reported 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto missing Sept. 19. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach belonged to a Washington man. The Seattle Times reports Kitsap County authorities reported 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto missing Sept. 19. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Sheriff: Florida deputy never entered school in shooting

    Sheriff: Florida deputy never entered school in shooting

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:45 PM EST2018-02-23 01:45:13 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the deadly Florida school shooting (all times local):  5:40 p.m. A Florida sheriff says the deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel announced during a Thursday news conference that Deputy Scot Peterson resigned after being suspended without pay. Israel said he made the decisi...

    >>

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the deadly Florida school shooting (all times local):  5:40 p.m. A Florida sheriff says the deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel announced during a Thursday news conference that Deputy Scot Peterson resigned after being suspended without pay. Israel said he made the decisi...

    >>

  • Spokane officials push for bill to reduce property crime and auto thefts in Spokane

    Spokane officials push for bill to reduce property crime and auto thefts in Spokane

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:43 PM EST2018-02-23 01:43:27 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. On Monday, city and county officials traveled to Olympia to push for Senate Bill 5539. Bill 5539, would establish a pilot program for the supervision of those who are convicted of felonies relating to car theft, after being released from prison. Spokane County has the some of highest recorded numbers of property crimes in the country. Spokane comes nearly dead last as one of Washington States least safest cities "If you were to ask any officer working 

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. On Monday, city and county officials traveled to Olympia to push for Senate Bill 5539. Bill 5539, would establish a pilot program for the supervision of those who are convicted of felonies relating to car theft, after being released from prison. Spokane County has the some of highest recorded numbers of property crimes in the country. Spokane comes nearly dead last as one of Washington States least safest cities "If you were to ask any officer working 

    >>

  • Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car

    Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:33 PM EST2018-02-23 01:33:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom 

    >>
    •   