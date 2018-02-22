Family turns in woman suspected of hitting patrol cars

(AP) - A hit-and-run driver who state troopers say took off after crashing into two of their patrol vehicles has been turned in by her own family.



KOMO-TV reports the 23-year-old woman is now in the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run.



The crashes reportedly happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday while the troopers were responding to a collision on Highway 7 near the Tacoma Dome.



A silver midsize SUV hit the two troopers' cars and then took off. The SUV lost its left front fender and side mirror in the crash.



The State Patrol asked for the public's help in tracking down the driver and at around 5 a.m. Thursday her family turned her in, troopers say.



The troopers were not injured in the crash.



Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

