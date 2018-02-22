Idaho House OKs bill exempting mothers from indecency law

Idaho House OKs bill exempting mothers from indecency lawPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects
Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects
DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.>>
DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.>>
Canadian medal winner takes off silver medal right after it's put on her neck
Canadian medal winner takes off silver medal right after it's put on her neck
KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics. One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday. Larocque says, "It's just so hard.">>
KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics. One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday. Larocque says, "It's just so hard.">>
Severed foot found on beach belonged to Washington man
Severed foot found on beach belonged to Washington man
SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach belonged to a Washington man. The Seattle Times reports Kitsap County authorities reported 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto missing Sept. 19. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach belonged to a Washington man. The Seattle Times reports Kitsap County authorities reported 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto missing Sept. 19. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities.>>
Coeur d'Alene deputy city administrator resigns after DUI arrest
Coeur d'Alene deputy city administrator resigns after DUI arrest
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene's deputy city administrator was booked into jail over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence and released on a $500 bond according to jail booking records. Sam Taylor of Post Falls was arrested just after midnight on Monday near the intersection of Highway 53 and Highway 41 in Rathdrum.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene's deputy city administrator was booked into jail over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence and released on a $500 bond according to jail booking records. Sam Taylor of Post Falls was arrested just after midnight on Monday near the intersection of Highway 53 and Highway 41 in Rathdrum.>>
Spokane gas station's stolen propane tanks appear to be for sale online
Spokane gas station's stolen propane tanks appear to be for sale online
SPOKANE, Wash. - Last month thieves hit a gas station in north Spokane and were caught on camera getting away with 12 brand new propane tanks worth more than $500. The business, Divine's on Nevada and Wellesley, reported the theft to police and posted about it online. "We do a lot with the community as far as working with SNAP and other agencies to fill propane for customers in need who use it to heat their home," said Divine's manager Sonya Bray.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Last month thieves hit a gas station in north Spokane and were caught on camera getting away with 12 brand new propane tanks worth more than $500. The business, Divine's on Nevada and Wellesley, reported the theft to police and posted about it online. "We do a lot with the community as far as working with SNAP and other agencies to fill propane for customers in need who use it to heat their home," said Divine's manager Sonya Bray.>>
Spanaway father shoots man prowling outside children's room
Spanaway father shoots man prowling outside children's room
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a father shot a burglary suspect outside of his home south of Tacoma in Spanaway. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the father spotted the suspect crotched in the window of his infant and toddler's room early Monday. The News Tribune reports the sheriff's office said Tuesday that the father yelled at the suspect to stop before firing four times, hitting the suspect twice. Officials say the 24-year-old suspec...>>
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a father shot a burglary suspect outside of his home south of Tacoma in Spanaway. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the father spotted the suspect crotched in the window of his infant and toddler's room early Monday. The News Tribune reports the sheriff's office said Tuesday that the father yelled at the suspect to stop before firing four times, hitting the suspect twice. Officials say the 24-year-old suspec...>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Sheriff: Florida deputy never entered school in shooting
Sheriff: Florida deputy never entered school in shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the deadly Florida school shooting (all times local): 5:40 p.m. A Florida sheriff says the deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel announced during a Thursday news conference that Deputy Scot Peterson resigned after being suspended without pay. Israel said he made the decisi...>>
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the deadly Florida school shooting (all times local): 5:40 p.m. A Florida sheriff says the deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel announced during a Thursday news conference that Deputy Scot Peterson resigned after being suspended without pay. Israel said he made the decisi...>>
Spokane officials push for bill to reduce property crime and auto thefts in Spokane
Spokane officials push for bill to reduce property crime and auto thefts in Spokane
Spokane, Wash. On Monday, city and county officials traveled to Olympia to push for Senate Bill 5539. Bill 5539, would establish a pilot program for the supervision of those who are convicted of felonies relating to car theft, after being released from prison. Spokane County has the some of highest recorded numbers of property crimes in the country. Spokane comes nearly dead last as one of Washington States least safest cities "If you were to ask any officer working>>
Spokane, Wash. On Monday, city and county officials traveled to Olympia to push for Senate Bill 5539. Bill 5539, would establish a pilot program for the supervision of those who are convicted of felonies relating to car theft, after being released from prison. Spokane County has the some of highest recorded numbers of property crimes in the country. Spokane comes nearly dead last as one of Washington States least safest cities "If you were to ask any officer working>>
Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car
Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car
SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom>>
Navy: Suspect who entered Washington base in custody
Navy: Suspect who entered Washington base in custody
SILVERDALE, Wash. (AP) - Navy officials say a male driver who claimed to have explosives when he entered the gate of a nuclear submarine base in Washington state is in custody. Officials at Naval Base Kitsap said Thursday afternoon that the situation was under control and the investigation has yet to turn up any explosives. Naval Base Kitsap at Bangor in Kitsap County is home to the Navy's Trident submarine fleet and strategic nuclear weapons facility. Offic...>>
SILVERDALE, Wash. (AP) - Navy officials say a male driver who claimed to have explosives when he entered the gate of a nuclear submarine base in Washington state is in custody. Officials at Naval Base Kitsap said Thursday afternoon that the situation was under control and the investigation has yet to turn up any explosives. Naval Base Kitsap at Bangor in Kitsap County is home to the Navy's Trident submarine fleet and strategic nuclear weapons facility. Offic...>>
Check your Instant Pot: Company receives reports of melting cookers
Check your Instant Pot: Company receives reports of melting cookersBefore you plug in your Instant Pot to make tonight's dinner, you might want to take a closer look at your unit. Instant Pot is telling owners of its Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker to stop using the model following reports that some overheated. The Canadian maker of the popular line of multicookers announced on its Facebook page that it received a "small number of reports" of overheating, which caused the unit's base to melt. The problem is limited to five batc...>>Before you plug in your Instant Pot to make tonight's dinner, you might want to take a closer look at your unit. Instant Pot is telling owners of its Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker to stop using the model following reports that some overheated. The Canadian maker of the popular line of multicookers announced on its Facebook page that it received a "small number of reports" of overheating, which caused the unit's base to melt. The problem is limited to five batc...>>
Szechuan Sauce returning to McDonald’s thanks to ‘Rick and Morty’ fans
Szechuan Sauce returning to McDonald’s thanks to ‘Rick and Morty’ fansAttention "Rick and Morty" fans: McDonald's is bringing back its famously discontinued Szechuan sauce — once again. Last October the fast food chain's attempt to bring back a limited supply nearly led to riots when not enough of the coveted sauce was made available. According to their website, McDonald's says that the sauce will be made available nationwide starting Monday, Feb. 26. McDonald’s will distribute 20 million packets of the sauce acros...>>Attention "Rick and Morty" fans: McDonald's is bringing back its famously discontinued Szechuan sauce — once again. Last October the fast food chain's attempt to bring back a limited supply nearly led to riots when not enough of the coveted sauce was made available. According to their website, McDonald's says that the sauce will be made available nationwide starting Monday, Feb. 26. McDonald’s will distribute 20 million packets of the sauce acros...>>
All-girls robotics team on their way to First Lego League North American International Open
All-girls robotics team on their way to First Lego League North American International Open
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A group of sixth graders are getting ready for a big competition with robotics teams from across North America. Their team is called the LEGO Superheroes and they’re all girls. Grace Dierks, Maddie Miner, Katherine Kovich, Julia Barr, and Maria Schug have put in a lot of hard work programming their robot and also working on presentations for First Lego League competitions. They’re a part of St. Mary’s Catholic School’s robotics club....>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A group of sixth graders are getting ready for a big competition with robotics teams from across North America. Their team is called the LEGO Superheroes and they’re all girls. Grace Dierks, Maddie Miner, Katherine Kovich, Julia Barr, and Maria Schug have put in a lot of hard work programming their robot and also working on presentations for First Lego League competitions. They’re a part of St. Mary’s Catholic School’s robotics club....>>
Detectives relentlessly search for suspects associated with criminal activity at the Red Top Motel
Detectives relentlessly search for suspects associated with criminal activity at the Red Top Motel
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives, relentless in their search to locate and arrest suspects identified during their Red Top Motel investigation, developed information that one of the suspects was at a residence located in the 900 block of N. Burns in Spokane Valley. On Wednesday, a search warrant was served at the residence late in the evening with the assistance of the SWAT Team, K9 Unit, and Air 1.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives, relentless in their search to locate and arrest suspects identified during their Red Top Motel investigation, developed information that one of the suspects was at a residence located in the 900 block of N. Burns in Spokane Valley. On Wednesday, a search warrant was served at the residence late in the evening with the assistance of the SWAT Team, K9 Unit, and Air 1.>>
Collision involving Royal City School bus – so far no kids injured
Collision involving Royal City School bus – so far no kids injured
ROYAL CITY, Wash. - At Road 12-Southwest and Dodson Road SW there has been a three vehicle collision involving a Royal City school bus. EMTs are checking out all the kids and they so far all appear fine. The bus is #20 Route #1 and kids on board range from in age from kindergarten to ninth grade. Once all the kids are checked out by EMTs, they will be loaded onto another school bus and delivered to the Intermediate School parking lot in>>
ROYAL CITY, Wash. - At Road 12-Southwest and Dodson Road SW there has been a three vehicle collision involving a Royal City school bus. EMTs are checking out all the kids and they so far all appear fine. The bus is #20 Route #1 and kids on board range from in age from kindergarten to ninth grade. Once all the kids are checked out by EMTs, they will be loaded onto another school bus and delivered to the Intermediate School parking lot in>>
Driver taken to hospital after losing control on compact snow and ice in Clearwater County
Driver taken to hospital after losing control on compact snow and ice in Clearwater County
CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho - A driver was taken to the hospital after losing control on compact snow and ice in Clearwater County Thursday. Deputies say 18-year-old Brandon Montagne was traveling toward Orofino in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when he lost control and struck the end of a guardrail. Montagne was transported to the Clearwater Valley Hospital with unknown injuries. Montagne was cited for having no insurance.>>
CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho - A driver was taken to the hospital after losing control on compact snow and ice in Clearwater County Thursday. Deputies say 18-year-old Brandon Montagne was traveling toward Orofino in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when he lost control and struck the end of a guardrail. Montagne was transported to the Clearwater Valley Hospital with unknown injuries. Montagne was cited for having no insurance.>>