Idaho House OKs bill exempting mothers from indecency law

(AP) - A proposal to provide legal protections for breastfeeding mothers is advancing through the Idaho Statehouse.



The Idaho House on Thursday unanimously approved sending a bill designed to exempt breastfeeding mothers from Idaho's indecent exposure law. Fifteen years ago, Idaho lawmakers killed a similar proposal over fears of women removing blouses and exposing their breasts in public spaces.



Forty-nine states, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands have laws that specifically allow women to breastfeed in any public or private location, but not Idaho.



Meanwhile, Idaho is one of 17 states, as well as Puerto Rico, to exempt breastfeeding mothers from jury duty.



HB 448 must now pass the Senate before it can go to the governor's desk for consideration.

2/22/2018 11:22:53 AM (GMT -8:00)