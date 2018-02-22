Oregon State Police trooper dragged down interstate during traffic stop

(AP) - An Oregon State Police trooper was dragged down Interstate 5 when a suspect fled a traffic stop that netted a brick of cocaine.



The OSP says 24-year-old Giovanni Dante White jumped back into his car while a drug-sniffing dog was searching it and fled.



The Mail Tribune reports Thursday that the trooper grabbed the steering wheel and was dragged down the freeway with his body partly in the vehicle before he jumped out.



Authorities say the trooper caught up with White, of Lynnwood, Washington, after White crashed his car and began dumping cocaine and other drugs into Bear Creek.



White faces multiple drug charges, a charge of assault on a police officer and other counts.



He's being held on $500,000 bail.



