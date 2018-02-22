Collision involving Royal City School bus – so far no kids injured

At Road 12-Southwest and Dodson Road SW there has been a three vehicle collision involving a Royal City school bus. Grant County Sheriff's Office says EMTs are checking out all the kids and they so far all appear fine.



The bus is #20 Route #1 and kids on board range from in age from kindergarten to ninth grade. Once all the kids are checked out by EMTs, they will be loaded onto another school bus and delivered to the Intermediate School parking lot in Royal City.



Parents expecting kids from Route 1 Bus #20 please go to the Intermediate School parking lot for reunification with your children.