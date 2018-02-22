Detectives relentlessly search for suspects associated with cri - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Detectives relentlessly search for suspects associated with criminal activity at the Red Top Motel

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives, relentless in their search to locate and arrest suspects identified during their Red Top Motel investigation, developed information that one of the suspects was at a residence located in the 900 block of N. Burns in Spokane Valley. 

On Wednesday, a search warrant was served at the residence late in the evening with the assistance of the SWAT Team, K9 Unit, and Air 1.  Multiple people were contacted, one arrest was made for unrelated warrants and Detectives seized Methamphetamine, Heroin, and an Armalite Ar-15 style rifle.

A check of the serial number did not show it had been reported stolen.  Detectives are asking anyone who is missing or had an Armalite rifle like this stolen but may not have had the serial number to call Detective Thurman at 509-477-3278 and leave a message with your name, contact information and your report number. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects

    Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:22 AM EST2018-02-22 13:22:31 GMT

    DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.

    >>

    DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.

    >>

  • Canadian medal winner takes off silver medal right after it's put on her neck

    Canadian medal winner takes off silver medal right after it's put on her neck

    Thursday, February 22 2018 9:36 AM EST2018-02-22 14:36:11 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics.   One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday.   Larocque says, "It's just so hard."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics.   One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday.   Larocque says, "It's just so hard."

    >>

  • Severed foot found on beach belonged to Washington man

    Severed foot found on beach belonged to Washington man

    Thursday, February 22 2018 3:25 PM EST2018-02-22 20:25:19 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach belonged to a Washington man. The Seattle Times reports Kitsap County authorities reported 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto missing Sept. 19. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach belonged to a Washington man. The Seattle Times reports Kitsap County authorities reported 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto missing Sept. 19. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Sheriff: Florida deputy never entered school in shooting

    Sheriff: Florida deputy never entered school in shooting

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:45 PM EST2018-02-23 01:45:13 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the deadly Florida school shooting (all times local):  5:40 p.m. A Florida sheriff says the deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel announced during a Thursday news conference that Deputy Scot Peterson resigned after being suspended without pay. Israel said he made the decisi...

    >>

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the deadly Florida school shooting (all times local):  5:40 p.m. A Florida sheriff says the deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel announced during a Thursday news conference that Deputy Scot Peterson resigned after being suspended without pay. Israel said he made the decisi...

    >>

  • Spokane officials push for bill to reduce property crime and auto thefts in Spokane

    Spokane officials push for bill to reduce property crime and auto thefts in Spokane

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:43 PM EST2018-02-23 01:43:27 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. On Monday, city and county officials traveled to Olympia to push for Senate Bill 5539. Bill 5539, would establish a pilot program for the supervision of those who are convicted of felonies relating to car theft, after being released from prison. Spokane County has the some of highest recorded numbers of property crimes in the country. Spokane comes nearly dead last as one of Washington States least safest cities "If you were to ask any officer working 

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. On Monday, city and county officials traveled to Olympia to push for Senate Bill 5539. Bill 5539, would establish a pilot program for the supervision of those who are convicted of felonies relating to car theft, after being released from prison. Spokane County has the some of highest recorded numbers of property crimes in the country. Spokane comes nearly dead last as one of Washington States least safest cities "If you were to ask any officer working 

    >>

  • Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car

    Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:33 PM EST2018-02-23 01:33:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom 

    >>
    •   