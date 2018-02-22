Detectives relentlessly search for suspects associated with criminal activity at the Red Top Motel

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives, relentless in their search to locate and arrest suspects identified during their Red Top Motel investigation, developed information that one of the suspects was at a residence located in the 900 block of N. Burns in Spokane Valley.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was served at the residence late in the evening with the assistance of the SWAT Team, K9 Unit, and Air 1. Multiple people were contacted, one arrest was made for unrelated warrants and Detectives seized Methamphetamine, Heroin, and an Armalite Ar-15 style rifle.

A check of the serial number did not show it had been reported stolen. Detectives are asking anyone who is missing or had an Armalite rifle like this stolen but may not have had the serial number to call Detective Thurman at 509-477-3278 and leave a message with your name, contact information and your report number.