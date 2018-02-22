Szechuan Sauce returning to McDonald’s thanks to ‘Rick and Morty’ fans

Attention "Rick and Morty" fans: McDonald's is bringing back its famously discontinued Szechuan sauce — once again. Last October the fast food chain's attempt to bring back a limited supply nearly led to riots when not enough of the coveted sauce was made available.

According to their website, McDonald's says that the sauce will be made available nationwide starting Monday, Feb. 26. McDonald’s will distribute 20 million packets of the sauce across every location in the U.S. to try and mitigate shortages.

"We did not anticipate the overnight crowds, the cross-state travel and the amazing curiosity, passion and energy fans showed. Our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn’t near enough to meet that demand. We disappointed fans and we are sorry," McDonald's writes on their website. "To fully make amends, we felt it was important to not only bring back much more sauce this time, but to also admit our mistakes, answer questions and give fans access to the story behind the story."

McDonald’s Szechuan sauce was initially released in 1998 in a limited edition run to promote Disney’s Mulan. It reentered pop culture last year when the cartoon scientist Rick obsessed over finding the elusive sauce on Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty. The demand for Szechuan sauce then grew among the show’s fans, who started a petition for the restaurant to bring it back.

Starting Monday, Rick and Morty fans may finally be satisfied.